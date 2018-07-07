Darla Shine, Wife Of New White House Deputy Chief Of Staff, Deletes Racist Twitter Account

Spouse of new communications deputy chief Bill Shine closed her controversial account as soon as her husband's appointment was announced

According to Mediate, a Twitter account belonging to Darla Shine (wife of the newest White House deputy chief of staff for communications and assistant to the president, Bill Shine) was deleted abruptly after the announcement of Shine’s appointment on Thursday.

Mrs. Shine’s controversial comments range back as far early 2016, and consist of racial commentary, anti-vaxxer comments, and sometimes both. Mediate shared multiple screenshots of tweets from the account known as @darlashine, and quoted many more.

The former television producer, author, and stay-at-home-mom repeatedly posted tweets asking why black people were allowed to say the “N” word, and demanded that rappers remove the reference from their music. She also objected to black women dying their hair blond, in an attempt to flip the script on cultural appropriation, defended the Confederate flag, and posted frequently about black on white crime, according to the Washington Post.

Notable tweets focused on autism, blacks, and crime, according to the Washington Post, Huffington Post, Mediate, and The Wrap:

“Biggest national security threat is autism! How can we run a country when half of all boys will be autistic by 2050?”

“1 out of 10 black boys has autism.”

“Comical to see these over paid black sports stars give Black Lives Matter speech at ESPYs.”

“When will Al Sharpton demand young black boys do the right thing?”

“The recurring verse in Trinidad James rap song is the n word over and over. I can buy, but I can’t sing out or then I’m am a racist?”

Most of the retrieved Tweets were provided to news outlets courtesy of Caleb Ecarma, whose Twitter account revealed the White House appointee’s wife’s history:

Darla Shine deleted her Twitter account as soon as Bill Shine officially joined the Trump administration, but I saved all her tweets — here's a sampling of her hot takes https://t.co/BUs9RQ1i7A pic.twitter.com/TGTNVbROX2 — Caleb Ecarma (@calebecarma) July 6, 2018

also, Darla Shine is insanely mad because she can't say the N-word https://t.co/BUs9RQ1i7A pic.twitter.com/bELM7MoJkr — Caleb Ecarma (@calebecarma) July 6, 2018

Darla Shine’s Facebook Page is still active, and also holds plenty of controversial material; in 2015 she noted that a transgender character had been added to Real Housewives of Atlanta and commented on her own post, saying:

“It seems to be more in style to be transgender that not [sic]. Manmade vagina is still not as good as the real thing!”

A more recent post features this anti-feminism image, with a caption merely stating, “Yep.”

According to The Guardian, Bill Shine resigned from Fox News in the wake of the sexual assault allegations against Roger Ailes, the network’s late former chairman, and had been accused by several women of helping to cover up allegations against both Ailes and former host Bill O’Reilly. Court documents alleged he was suppressing or ignoring the women’s charges of misconduct at the network, but Shine, who resigned in May of 2017, denied the allegations.