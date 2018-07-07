‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Soap Promises Hot Hookups For Summer

Days of our Lives is heating up in the month of July. The NBC soap opera’s latest promo promises some hot summer “Days” as they reveal that there will be some very steamy romances in Salem.

According to a report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans are going to see some old fan favorite couples continue to flourish in their relationships, as well as some brand new couplings take shape over the course of the summer, and it’s sure to be sizzling.

The latest Days of our Lives promo reveals that many of Salem’s couple are going to be getting romantic this summer, and fans are loving every minute of it. The preview shows couples such as things are getting steamy in their relationships.

Viewers will watch as John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) share some sweet moments. The couple, who are gearing up for their August wedding, will be celebrating their long, and complicated, history together, as they have always been one of the soap’s most beloved and romantic couples.

Meanwhile, other couples such as Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) and Abigail Deveraux-DiMera (Marci Miller) and Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) will also be getting romantic this summer. However, their sweet moments may not last when Steve finds out that Kayla lied to him about getting his eyesight back, and worked with Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) behind his back. Meanwhile, Abigail is currently pregnant with what could be Stefan’s baby, and Chad will be devastated when he finds out.

In the latest #DAYS, Abigail shares a secret with Gabi and Kayla gives Steve false hope. https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/huEzNmnvxS — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) June 29, 2018

However, Days of our Lives‘ newest couplings will likely have fans tuning in to find out what happens. Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) and Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) seemingly can’t keep their hands off of each other. Although Tripp harbored feelings for Claire for a very long time, she is just now discovering that she also has feelings for him.

Meanwhile, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) will have a bit of a forbidden romance with Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson). Ben saved Ciara’s life when she crashed her motorcycle, and now they’ve been growing closer and closer ever since. While Ciara’s family won’t like the fact that she’s falling for a known murderer, it seems that she doesn’t care and she’s ready to break out of Salem and take a leap with Ben, despite his reputation.

Is Ben a hero or a villain this time? #DAYS pic.twitter.com/BPKYuaXvsI — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) June 17, 2018

Days of our Lives fans will also see JJ Devaraux (Casey Moss) and Theresa Donovan (Jen Lilley) continue to grow closer. Although Theresa has been focused on getting her former fiance Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) back, it seems that she may start falling for JJ, who has been supporting her throughout her entire custody ordeal.

Viewers will also see more of Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) and Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) as well as Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) as she gets steamy with the new hunk in town, a lawyer named Ted (Giles Marini).

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.