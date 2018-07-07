‘Twilight’ Star Ashley Greene Marries Fiance Paul Khoury In Stunning California Wedding

The couple has been together since 2013 and became engaged in December 2016

Congratulations are in order for former Twilight star Ashley Greene. The actress, best known for portraying Alice Cullen in the popular fantasy franchise, wed her fiancé of over a year-and-a-half, Paul Khoury in San Jose, California on Friday, as reported by People.

Set in a remote location within the outer limits of San Jose, the couple’s wedding was attended by 120 guests consisting of their family and friends. Some of the guests included,, Greene’s former Twilight co-star, Robert Pattinson, former Breaking Bad actor, Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren, Liam Hemsworth, Zac Efron, Brittany Snow and Evan and Ashlee Simpson-Ross.

The wedding ceremony was stunning as the bride wore a custom-made dress my designer, Katie May. Greene later changed into another gown for her reception, which was designed by, Windi Williams-Stern. I think we can all agree that she looked like something out a fairytale in the low back-cut, sheer gown, decked with white flower petals all over. The groom looked handsome, opting for an all-white tux rather than the traditional black. During their wedding ceremony exchanged vows, which they had each written themselves.

Greene and Khoury first began dating in 2013. After three years together, Khoury proposed to Greene while on vacation in Australia and New Zealand in December 2016. The Apparition actress captured the moment her hubby got down on bended knee at the bottom of Bridal Veil Falls and asked for her hand and shared it with her fans on Instagram. While the video itself needed no words, Greene sweetly captioned the “beautiful moment” and her hashtag game was on point.

“This is the most beautiful moment I could’ve ever hoped for. You’ve successfully made me the happiest, luckiest woman alive. I can’t wait to show you my unfaltering immeasurable love for the rest of our lives. #engaged #loveofmylife #futurehusband.”

While Greene, 31, is more widely known, Khoury happens to be very good friends with Liam Hemsworth, which explains why he was at the wedding. He shared the proposal video on his Instagram as well and added a sweet message to his bride-to-be, complete with his own set of loving hashtags.

“I promise to put a smaile on your face for the rest of our lives. You complete me in ways I didn’t even know was possible. I love you more than anything and excited to take this next step in life with you! #foreverlove #myfuturewife #ShesGonnaBeAKhoury.”

When speaking of their relationship in the past, Greene has said that she and her beau are “best friends” and that he is “extremely romantic”. When it comes to the one thing that keeps their relationship solid, Greene credits “a great open line of communication” as key.

“The great thing about him and I is that we have a great open line of communication about where we are, what we want and where we want to go in the future. So I feel like we’re kind of going along this path that feels right for us.”

After becoming engaged, Greene stated that she and Khoury were not in a hurry to get married and they both were looking forward to “enjoying being engaged”.

“I just want it to be fun for everyone involved versus it being this really strict wedding. We’re at the age where a lot of our friends are getting married and many of them are stressed out. That’s just not how I want to enter into our union. We’re enjoying the honeymoon engagement stage.”

Congrats to the beautiful couple!