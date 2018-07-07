Jenelle Evans Blames Her Son’s Bad Language On Her Mother After Jace Calls Her ‘A Piece Of S—‘ On TV

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is speaking out after her oldest child, son Jace, 8, was filmed calling her a “piece of s—” on the MTV reality series.

According to a July 7 report by Pop Culture, Jenelle Evans is now blaming her mother, Barbara Evans, for her son’s foul mouth. As many Teen Mom 2 viewers already know, Barbara currently has custody of Jace. Jenelle signed over custody to her little boy when he was just a baby, and has recently been fighting to regain custody of him. However, she hasn’t had much luck in the battle. She currently has mandatory visitation with her son, but it seems that those don’t always go well.

During a recent episode of Teen Mom 2, Barbara Evans was seen picking up Jace after he spent spring break with his mother Jenelle Evans and her husband, David Eason. When Barbara asked Jace how his stay was, he told her it wasn’t good. Jace then went on to say that Jenelle and David wouldn’t allow his younger half-brother, Kaiser, to come out on the boat with the family, and instead put him in daycare. When Barbara asked Jace why they did that, the 8-year-old replied because they’re both a “piece of s—.”

Barbara asked Jace to repeat himself several times, and he echoed his words twice before spitting on the ground, seemingly in disgust. Now, Jenelle Evans is speaking out about the shocking Teen Mom 2 scene, saying her mother is to blame for Jace using bad language.

“If Jace lived with me he wouldn’t have ever spoke those words about ANYONE. Thought me and my mom were actually building our relationship lately, and now it’s two steps back,” Jenelle Evans wrote via Twitter after the episode aired.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jenelle Evans has also been engaged in a custody battle with her son Kaiser’s grandmother, Doris Davidson. Recently, Doris refused to return Kaiser to Jenelle and David after he visited her home, and she claims to have noticed bruises and other marks on him. This isn’t the first time that Doris has stated that she believes Kaiser is being abused at the hands of Jenelle and/or David, but she was eventually ordered to return the little boy to his mother.

Meanwhile, the drama wasn’t caught by MTV cameras as Jenelle Evans has yet to sign on to return for another season of Teen Mom 2. Sources reveal that Jenelle is making some big demands when it comes to filming the show, and so far, neither she nor the network has backed down when it comes to contract negotiations. “So far [it’s] not looking pretty,” Jenelle recently told one fan who asked if she would be returning to the show.