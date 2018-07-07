‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For July 9-13: The Abbotts & The Newmans Face Total Destruction!

Genoa City's power families stand to lose it all next week.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of July 9 through 13 bring disastrous changes to Genoa City as Kyle makes a rash decision that lands him in jail, Ashley finds herself on the wrong side of Victor’s wrath, and the women who wronged J.T. find themselves in a panic when he shows his face.

Jill (Jess Walton) returns to Genoa City just in time to find out about Kyle (Michael Mealor) digging up Phillip Chancellor’s grave. She demands Kyle face the consequences while Jack (Peter Bergman) tries to talk sense into her. Jack also tries to reason with Cane (Daniel Goddard). He’s forced to make promises on Kyle’s behalf in order to try to keep his son’s life from crashing down in flames.

The Abbott’s rough week continues when Ashley (Eileen Davidson) shares some insider information with Neil (Kristoff St. John), according to She Knows Soaps. Neil jumps on the opportunity to scoop up a former Newman Enterprises client, and that should’ve been the end of it. However, Victor (Eric Braeden) shows up at an inopportune moment, and he sniffs a rat. Neil and Ashley could find themselves as one of Victor’s targets.

Speaking of Neil and Ashley, they also rekindle their past romance this week, which could end badly since Inquisitr reported that Eileen Davidson plans to leave The Young and the Restless in September.

Next week on #YR, the heat rises as Kyle finds himself in some trouble???? pic.twitter.com/x8bhecQDXP — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) July 6, 2018

In another blow for the good Abbott name, Billy (Jason Thompson) sinks even further into his gambling addiction as the week goes on. He’s already lost “Jaboat,” and his grand plan is to gamble to get the company yacht back. It might turn out to be a good thing that Ashley came back to Jabot because somebody with some sense needs to take the reigns before Billy sinks the entire company with his gambling ways.

Billy’s one small saving grace could be that Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) finds herself completely wrapped up in J.T.’s (Thad Luckinbill) return. He’s back in Genoa City, and he’s already shown himself to Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). So far nobody knows precisely what J.T. wants, but he certainly won’t love the fact that Phyllis, Sharon, Nikki, and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) killed him and then hid his body.

Victor implores Victoria to end the war she started with her ex-husband, but it could be a bit more complicated than The Moustache realizes.

Check out The Young and the Restless spoilers from Inquisitr to find out what happens on Monday’s episode.