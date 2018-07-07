Kylie Jenner Gushes Over Baby Stormi’s Full Lips: ‘She Didn’t Get Those From Me’

Kylie Jenner can’t stop gushing over her baby girl, Stormi Webster. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star recently opened up and answered some of her fans questions via YouTube with her best friend Jordyn Woods this week.

According to a July 7 report by People Magazine, Kylie Jenner told fans in the video that little Stormi is her “twin,” but later admitted that the older the baby girl gets the more she is looking like her father, rapper Travis Scott. Jenner went on to say that her daughter has “perfect” lips and even joked that she obviously doesn’t get those from her mom.

“She has the most perfect lips in the entire world. She didn’t get those from me, I think her dad has those,” Kylie Jenner stated.

As many fans know, Kylie has become famous for her lips. The reality star made headlines when fans started to notice a big change in her appearance, and concluded that she must have had injections to make her mouth appear fuller and bigger. Finally, Jenner admitted to getting lip injections, and has made a career off one of her most distinctive traits, launching her own makeup line with the Kylie Jenner lip kit at the center.

“It came from an insecurity and I turned it into something,” Kylie Jenner previously told Evening Standard magazine. “I was insecure about my lips, and lipstick is what helped me feel confident.”

During Jenner’s spin-off reality show, Life of Kylie, the makeup mogul revealed that she had always been very aware of her thin lips, and that it gave her a complex from an early age.

“I was 15 and I was insecure about my lips. I have really small lips. And it was like one of my first kisses and a guy was like, ‘I didn’t think you would be a good kisser because you have such small lips.’ But I took that really hard,” Kylie Jenner revealed on the show.

In the past, Kylie has revealed that she is all for plastic surgery procedures if they make the person feel better and if they are very sure they want to have them done. However, with her full lips looking great, she says she’s happy with the way she looks at the moment.

“I feel like if it makes you feel better, and if that’s what you want to do, I’m not against it. Right now I probably wouldn’t do anything, actually,” Kylie Jenner said of having any other procedures done.