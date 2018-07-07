Former UCLA Star Tyler Honeycutt Found Dead In His Home After Shooting At Police During Standoff

After a fatal shootout with the Los Angeles Police Department, former UCLA basketball star has been found dead in his home, as detailed by Go Joe Bruin.

Late last night, ABC7 Los Angeles reported of a standoff at a Sherman Oaks residence, where a former UCLA and NBA basketball player had barricaded himself inside. The man inside had fired a gun, and police responded to a call in the area of Tyrone Avenue and Riverside Drive.

The call was placed by the man’s mother, who reported that her son was behaving erratically. When officers arrived on the scene, the man began firing at the officers, who returned fire. Law enforcement have confirmed that no officers were injured in the shooting, and as a precaution, more than two dozen residents were evacuated from surrounding homes.

Earlier this morning, Los Angeles Police Department SWAT team members entered the home and found an unresponsive male, who was pronounced dead at the scene. It was later confirmed that the man in question was indeed Tyler Honeycutt. As of now, a definitive cause of death has not been reported, and an investigation is underway to determine what led to the initial call to the police, and the subsequent shootout.

Former #UCLA basketball player Tyler Honeycutt found dead after shootout https://t.co/zP2vihZN9z — Go Joe Bruin (@GoJoeBruinUCLA) July 7, 2018

Honeycutt, who was born on July 15, 1990, was 27 years of age at the time of his death. He attended Sylmar High School in Sylmar, California. Tyler, who played small forward, was selected for the Parade All-America Boys Basketball Team in 2009.

That year, Honeycutt began his freshman year at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), where he played in the season’s final 26 games, leading the team in rebounds with 6.5 per game. He was also named to the Pac-10 All-Freshman team.

During the following year, he averaged 12.8 points per game and ranked first in the conference in blocking, with an average of 2.1 per game. After his second season at UCLA, he left to play in the NBA.

In the 2011 NBA draft, Honeycutt was drafted in the second round to the Sacremento Kings. His first game took place on December 31, 2011, where he scored two points in four minutes. The next day, he was assigned to the Reno Bighorns of the NBA D-League. Three weeks later, he was recalled to the Kings. On February 20, 2013, he was traded to the Houston Rockets, where he was once again assigned to a D-League team. Later that year, Honeycutt began playing for EuroLeague clubs, including BC Khimki (Russia) and Anadolu Efes Sports Club (Turkey).