Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Look In-Sync During Malibu Date Night

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were spotted out together in Malibu over the weekend, and they looked to be in-sync with their style as usual. The couple stepped out wearing matching muted tones and cargo pants for their date night.

According to a July 7 report by The Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were twinning a bit as they were spotted out at the super trendy Nobu sushi restaurant in Malibu. Nobu is a celebrity hot spot that many stars are seen dining at and has become a favorite for members of the Kardashian/Jenner family.

Kim Kardashian was photographed wearing a plain khaki-colored t-shirt and matching high-waisted cargo pants. Kardashian wore her very long, dark hair straight as it fell past her waist, and donned only one piece of jewelry, a gold necklace. She finished off the look with light-colored Yeezy high heeled boots. She was spotted carrying only her iPhone as she left the establishment.

Meanwhile, Kanye West was right behind her as he wore a long blue t-shirt on top of some army green cargo pants. He also wore a gold chain around his neck and a matching bracelet, along with white Yeezy sneakers to finish off the casual and comfy look.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West recently returned to L.A. after celebrating the Fourth of July holiday at a cabin in Idaho. TMZ reveals that the famous duo spent time at a $1.85 million cabin in Coeur d’Alene with friends and family. The city is described as being very conservative and has even allegedly had complaints of KKK activity in recent years.

Kim and Kanye’s rental vacation cabin included 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a great view of the water. During the holiday getaway, Kardashian revealed that she and some friends were on a boat and even tried their hand at wakeboarding, which she revealed was much harder than it appeared to be.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian’s sisters, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, celebrated the holiday in very different ways. Kourt and her three kids were in Italy on vacation with her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, for the holiday. Meanwhile, Khloe celebrated with a big Fourth of July bash at her home. The party, hosted by Khloe and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, was attended by friends and family, including Kendall Jenner and her new boyfriend, NBA Rookie Of The Year, Ben Simmons, who plays for the Philadelphia 76ers.