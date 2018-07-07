Melania Trump Prepares For Trip To Europe With President, Details Regarding Itinerary Emerge

What is on the agenda so far for First Lady Melania Trump as she joins her husband President Donald Trump on his upcoming international trip?

Melania Trump will accompany her husband, President Donald Trump, on his trip overseas this coming week. Earlier in the summer, the first lady had been out of sight for several weeks after she needed medical attention. However, it seems that she fully recovered now and anxious to join her husband on this next trip. They will be meeting Queen Elizabeth II, but there are several other stops planned as well.

As has previously been shared via the Inquisitr, it is expected that Melania Trump’s visit with Queen Elizabeth II will be a highlight of the upcoming trip. While that may be one event that is getting a lot of buzz, there are other scheduled meetings that should also be interesting for the first lady to attend as well. For example, Express shares that Melania will join the president at Chequers, the country estate of Theresa May, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

USA Today details that the Trumps will arrive in the UK Thursday evening and their first engagement will be a black-tie dinner hosted by May at the birthplace of Winston Churchill, the Blenheim Palace. Then, they will reportedly stay the night at the Winfield House, the residence of the U.S. ambassador.

Melania’s spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham indicates that the first lady may do some individual engagements while she is in the UK. Some have speculated that she may visit a local school and talk about her “Be Best” campaign. First Lady Trump has also been known to visit children’s hospitals in past trips and public appearances, so many people suspect she may try to fit in a similar visit on this upcoming trip.

President Trump's itinerary for next week's UK visit is confirmed:

– Black-tie dinner at Blenheim Palace

– Talks with Theresa May at Chequers

– Audience with the Queen at Windsor

– Weekend in Scotland

– First Lady Melania will travel with himhttps://t.co/QBdYeerO8U — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) July 6, 2018

While the president is meeting with the Prime Minister, Melania is expected to spend some time with May’s husband, Philip. The 60-year-old, who has been married to the UK Prime Minister for nearly three decades, will reportedly show the first lady some of the sights in the area, as this is her first visit to the area since the inauguration.

After their time with May and the Queen in England, the first lady and president will head to Scotland. The Trumps will spend the weekend in Scotland and Melania will also join the president in Brussels for the scheduled NATO meeting. In addition to their time in the UK, the Trumps will travel to Helsinki, Finland, where the president is slated to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Many will be anxious to see what First Lady Melania Trump wears throughout her trip with the president and additional details about her schedule should emerge as the trip plays out.