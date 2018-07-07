Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Spent The Fourth Of July In Idaho, Reports ‘TMZ’

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West went off the radar a bit to celebrate the Fourth of July. The famous couple reportedly spent the American holiday at a cabin in Idaho.

According to a July 6 report by TMZ, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may have wanted a bit of peace and quiet this week, as they headed to Coeur d’Alene for a short getaway.

Kardashian and West reportedly spent their time in Idaho at a $1.85 million cabin, and their choice of location has some fans interested. The city is described as being very “conservative” as 66 percent of voters cast their ballot in favor of Trump in the 2016 presidential election. The same year, there were also reports of KKK activity in the area.

However, the outlet reveals that many celebrities are left alone to get away from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood when they visit the location. Other stars such as hockey great Wayne Gretzky, Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine, and former One Direction member Harry Styles have all vacationed in the area recently.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s vacation rental home reportedly boasts 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and is very close to the water. During the Fourth of July holiday, Kim took to her social media account to reveal that she was out on a boat and that she had even tried wakeboarding with her friends, which she revealed was much harder than it looks.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian celebrated the Fourth of July apart from her famous sisters, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian. While Kim spent time with family and friends in Idaho, Kourtney continued her extended vacation in Italy with her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.

The vacation started off solo for the couple in Rome as they took in tourist sights such as the Trevi Fountain, and quickly moved to Capri, where they spent their days on a yacht and swimming in the crystal clear waters. They were later joined by Kardashian’s three children, Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3. The group soon moved to Portofino, where they’ve been staying ever since.

Meanwhile, back in L.A., Khloe Kardashian and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, hosted a big Fourth of July party at their Calabasas home. The couple, who recently moved back to Cali after living in Cleveland for most of the year, gathered their friends and family for the bash, which included Kendall Jenner and her new boyfriend, Ben Simmons. Khloe revealed that everyone was having a great time and documented some of the party via her Instagram story.

It seems that all three Kardashian sisters had very different, yet fun, experiences during the week of the Fourth of July.