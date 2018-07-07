Victoria Beckham Wears Plunging Jumpsuit With No Bra In New Photo Posted By Brooklyn

Victoria stuns in black number.

Victoria Beckham is probably one of the most photographed women on earth. It’s little wonder that 19-year-old Brooklyn loves taking photos of his mother and showing them off on social media, bra or no bra. In the latest picture, Victoria oozes style, elegance, and sex appeal. Brooklyn posted a picture of his mother on his Instagram feed. It appears as if it might have been taken at the Argento Ball for Elton John’s AIDS Foundation.

Wearing one of her signature colors, VB is wearing a black jumpsuit in a fabric which sheathes her body to perfection. The sleeveless top plunges into a deep v-neck which almost reaches her waist. Highlighting her décolletage, and lack of a bra is a necklace with a solitaire gemstone nestled just below her breastbone. The top half of the jumpsuit fits snugly before the pants widen in voluminous folds which fall gently onto the floor.

Beckham’s clever use of the neckline and necklace mirrors the delicate shape of her pointed chin. Posh Spice is wearing her dark hair away from her face in a chic low ponytail with a center parting. Her make-up is simple with the focus being on her smoldering eyes. The billowing floor-length jumpsuit elongates her 5’4” frame, and shows of a sleek silhouette, a look which has become synonymous with Mrs. Beckham.

@victoriabeckham A post shared by bb???? (@brooklynbeckham) on Jul 7, 2018 at 7:28am PDT

Flanking the former Spice Girl are two columns draped in hot pink and purple blooms. Roses and hydrangeas glory in a cascading effect around the mother of four.

Victoria and David Beckham just celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary on July 4, amid rumors of their impending split. In June, social media was alight with news that the power couple was no longer together. However, the Beckhams’ reps shot it down with a statement they released to the press.

“This is all very bizarre and an embarrassing waste of time. There is no statement due, no divorce, and a lot of Chinese whispers and fake social media news.”

The former football star and his fashion designer wife have denied these rumors and have made a concerted effort since to appear affectionate in public. According to People, the couple celebrated their wedding anniversary in Paris. They posted a photo on social media of the two of them at a dinner table, with Victoria caressing David’s hand. The pic seemed to affirm the idea that they are still very much together and have no plans to separate.