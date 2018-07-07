Ivanka Trump Set To Host Roundtables On Monday In Cortland County

Stops include Suit-Kote in Preble to discuss the GOP tax bill followed by a meet-up with Rep. John Katko in Syracuse to discuss education

Top White House adviser and First Daughter Ivanka Trump is set to host two roundtable discussions in Central New York on Monday, according to a report from CNY Central.

Trump’s first stop is scheuled for 9:00 a.m. in Preble at Suit-Kote Corporation, where she is expected to meet with U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY-22nd District) and Suit-Kote executives. Suit-Kote performs paving work on government contracts. The topic of discussion is reported to be the GOP tax reform bill.

The Cortland Voice reports that Trump will tour the facility and view a paving demonstration presented by Suit-Kote employees. After the presentation she will host a discussion centering around the GOP tax reform bill and the business climate in New York State, according to Connie White, chair of the Cortland County Republican Committee, who told the Voice via phone interview:

“She is going to learn about Suit-Kote’s business, their history, and where they are at today. The way we do business in this country has changed. We’re getting better at what we do.”

In February, Suit-Kote President Frank Suits announced that its 800 employees would be receiving raises averaging $1,400, and 401k contributions would be increased by $1 million thanks to the tax bill. Monday morning’s event is by invitation only.

The Cortland County Republican Committee is excited to have Trump visit CNY, as evidenced by their Facebook post:

At 12:00 p.m. Monday, Trump is scheduled to join U.S. Rep. John Katko (R-NY-24th District) in Syracuse at the P-Tech school to discuss education and workforce development with local education leaders including Syracuse Superintendent Jaime Alicea, Onondaga Community College President Casey Craybill, and Manufacturers Association of Central New York President Randy Wolken.

Vice President Mike Pence recently visited Syracuse himself to headline a fundraiser for Katko, which according to Wired was interrupted by protests related to family separations. Pence defended the Trump administration’s practice of separating families, but Katko openly disagreed with him.

In May, Katko announced the creation of two education advisory boards; the first focused on primary and secondary education throughout Wayne, Cayuga, Onondaga, and Oswego Counties, and the second focused on higher education with representation from all higher education facilities in the district:

“In order to best represent Central New York in Congress, it is critical that I gain perspectives from individuals throughout our community,” Katko said. “I look forward to maintaining an ongoing dialogue about college tuition and affordable housing with university officials, and school safety, security, curriculum, and access to mental healthcare, as well as other issues of concern, with our local teachers and administrators.”