Caitlyn Jenner Spotted On A Date With Rumored Girlfriend, 21-Year-Old Sophia Hutchins

Hopefully, the cute couple will announce that they are an item soon.

Caitlyn Jenner was just spotted out on a dinner date with a rumored girlfriend, 21-year-old Sophia Hutchins, according to a report by the Daily Mail. Photos show Cait and the beautiful model seemingly enjoying each other’s company as the two exited from Kristy’s in Malibu on Friday.

Both were appropriately dressed for the sizzling Southern California weather, with the former 68-year-old former Olympian flashing her long and legendary stems in a pair of denim cut-offs, rolled at the bottom hem. She also paired the shorts with a white and flowing silk blouse. Her blonde partner sported a similar ensemble, but with shorter, black shorts with lace trim. Sophia topped the look off with a sweet blue v-neck top.

The couple both wore a pair of similar tan sandals, but their purses were, oh, so different. Sophia perched her little black and gold clutch with a long strap over her shoulder. Caitlyn Jenner, on the other hand, accessorized with a large black leather purse she held aloft by its short straps. The pouch of Caitlyn’s bag looked big enough to hold double takeout trays from Kristy’s.

The alleged whirlwind romance between Caitlyn and Sophia goes back to last year. The cute couple seems to be a great match and comfortable with each other in many ways, particularly in the fact that they both are transgender. Sophia even mentioned that Caitlyn gave her the inner strength to make her gender identity publicly known, sources toldRadar Online. College student, Sophia, attends Pepperdine Univesity, and in 2016 she detailed her decision to transition through an article in the university’s newspaper.

Sources also told Life & Style that Caitlyn intends to tie the knot this summer with the 47-years younger, Sophia. However, it’s rumored that it’s likely that the Kardashian clan, especially daughters, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Kim Kardashian will not go to the wedding. Friends have told them about Caitlyn dating Sophia, and it’s alleged to have really upset them, according to an additional source. The source further commented that they said, “She’s their age! They feel a mix of jealousy and distrust about it.”

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

If Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins decide to make their alleged romance official, it will most likely be an inspiration for the LGBTQ community. At the same time, the romance between the two will also show that age is just a number. They may also want to heed some advice from Gottman Institute researchers if they want their relationship to last. The researchers told the Revelist that there are really only two things that couples need to have in common to be happy and make their relationship work. The trick? According to them, it’s having a shared meaning in the relationship and by also showing an interest in their partner’s interests.