Brooklyn Beckham Caught Creeping With Lexy Panterra, And His Ex Is Reportedly Super-Upset

Brooklyn Beckham is proving to be just as much of a heartbreaker as his father.

In his prime, David Beckham could break some serious hearts — and now, it seems as though Brooklyn Beckham, his son with Victoria Beckham, is proving to be just as much of a heartbreaker.

The Daily Mail has some photos of the aspiring photographer stepping out for a nice date with Lexy Panterra, whom he’s been wooing for quite some time.

Brooklyn Beckham took his young love to a trendy London nightclub called Tape.

But all seemed to be well until they realized that Beckham’s ex-girlfriend, Tallia Storm, was also living it up.

Needless to say, all hell broke loose in the nightclub, with Tallia reportedly getting “super-upset” about the fact that her 19-year-old ex-boyfriend had taken up with a 29-year-old dancer.

Beckham and Panterra “couldn’t keep their hands off each other,” according to an onlooker inside the Tape nightclub.

Beckham and Storm used to be on the best of terms — even though they’d broken up. However, when Storm saw the visual of her ex and his new girlfriend “locking lips” where she was hosting, she “stormed out” of the club, albeit with a smile on her face for the benefit of the onlooking paparazzi.

A post shared by bb???? (@brooklynbeckham) on Jul 4, 2018 at 2:08pm PDT

But it wasn’t just the visual of Brooklyn Beckham and Lexy Panterra getting it on in Tape that got Tallia Storm in her feelings.

Reportedly, Beckham recently got on Instagram Live and denied, outright, that he’d ever dated Storm, and that sent her into another tailspin.

She immediately ran to the press to issue a statement.

“We dislike each other. I couldn’t be more angry. It’s like he’s dumped me again! You dump me once, three years ago, and now you dump me again!” she screamed.

Of course, Storm could also be feeling that Lexy Panterra has a debut album that seems to be in direct competition with her own music.

Recently, according to JustJared, Storm took to her Instagram Live to thank her fans for being so supportive of her and her career. In fact, she credits her fans on Instagram for “paying” for her debut album.

Storm claimed that being an independent artist is “hard work,” but she loves the positivity and the hustle of it all.

For what it’s worth, though, Brooklyn Beckham’s connections are working in Lexy Panterra’s favor, because for her debut album, she’s met with the likes of American Idol judge Randy Jackson and other music industry bigwigs.