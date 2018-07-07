‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Shows Off New Boyfriend During Beach Outing

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer has found love again. The reality TV mom has a brand new boyfriend, Jason Jordan, and the couple officially went public while on vacation together with her three daughters.

According to a July 6 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Leah Messer and Jason Jordan have been dating for about three months, and sources tell the outlet that things are starting to get a bit serious between them.

The Teen Mom 2 star, 26, met her 39-year-old boyfriend through his cousin, who is a friend of hers. The pair seemingly hit it off and three months later they’re comfortable enough to take a vacation together to Florida, and bring Leah’s daughters, Ali, Aleeah, and Adalynn, with them.

Insiders tell the magazine that although Jason Jordan is 13 years older than Leah Messer, the couple actually have a lot in common and get along very well. The Teen Mom 2 star has seemingly found a man who is very focused on his family and his faith.

“Even though he’s older, they have a lot in common. They share the same faith and have gone to church together. They love hiking, cooking and are both very family oriented. He’s very attentive,” the insider revealed of the couple.

As many Teen Mom 2 fans already know, Leah Messer shares her twin daughters, Ali and Aleeah, with ex-husband Corey Simms, and her youngest daughter, Adalynn, with her other ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert. Leah and Jeremy have been on-again and off-again for the earlier this year, despite their divorce, but it seems that Messer has moved on from that relationship.

Meanwhile, Jason Jordan also has a family. He is reportedly the father of a 2-year-old little boy, and Leah Messer has met him. Jordan is the first person that Messer has been serious with since ending her marriage to Calvert, and insiders claims she was more than nervous to take the leap and put herself back out there. However, it seemed to work out for her as the couple was photographed on the beach in Florida looking happy as they held hands and played in the sand with her daughters.