Khloe Kardashian Hints That She Wants Three Kids Just Like Kim & Kourtney

Khloe Kardashian is seemingly already planning for the future of her family. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star hinted that her sisters, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, have made her think about having three children.

According to a July 6 report by People Magazine, Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to comment on her sister Kim’s photo and made an interesting observation.

“So I don’t get what’s happening here – after three kids is there a secret rule that moms get hotter?” Khloe commented on the photo, referring to the fact that both Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, both mothers-of-three, are looking better than ever these days. It seems that Khloe’s famous sisters could have her thinking about welcoming at least two more little ones to her family.

As many fans will remember, Khloe Kardashian gave birth to her first child, daughter True Thompson, back in April. Khloe, who had often spoken out about wanting to be a mother, admitted that she’s head over heels in love with the baby girl, even going as far as to say she’s “obsessed” with the infant, whom she shares with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Moms Home!! Yeezy Season 7 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jul 4, 2018 at 9:59pm PDT

During Season 13 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloe admitted that she and her boyfriend had talked about starting a family and having a lot of children. “Tristan and I definitely talk about starting a family. He wants to have like five or six kids with me and that’s, uh, lovely. We could start at one and we could grow from there,” Khloe previously revealed.

However, things haven’t been easy for Khloe. Just days before giving birth to baby True, Tristan was busted cheating on the reality star. Photos and videos of the NBA player kissing and touching multiple other women surfaced online and rocked the couple’s relationship. Kardashian eventually decided to stay with Thompson and attempt to work through their issues while keeping their family together. Things seem to be going well for the pair, who recently moved back to L.A. together for the summer.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian has been working on her post-baby body. The new mom tells her fans that she has been hitting the gym for workouts and is starting to get back into shape just weeks after giving birth. She’s been documenting her workouts for fans via social media, and her followers think she looks amazing only three months after welcoming baby True. It seems that there could be a Kardashian hot body competition brewing between the three moms as they continue to show off their assets.