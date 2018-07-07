Elizabeth Hurley Embraces International Bikini Day With Tiny Aqua Two-Piece

Swimwear designer Elizabeth Hurley wasn't going to miss out on the opportunity to showcase a tiny bikini for International Bikini Day.

International Bikini Day brought forth a lot of amazing selfies on social media and Elizabeth Hurley showed fans she can still rock a two-piece with little effort. The actress, swimwear designer, and model may be 53-years-old, but it certainly doesn’t show on her toned physique.

Elizabeth Hurley’s bikini selfie for International Bikini Day was shared on Friday via her personal Instagram account. The aqua two-piece swimsuit is from her Elizabeth Hurley Beach collection and it shared just a peek of underboob as the top highlighted her ample cleavage and toned midriff.

Hurley wore a pair of rose-tinted aviator sunglasses as she posed on the beach with a smile and she wore her hair down loose in its signature waves. Elizabeth also had on a sizable ring of some sort on one hand, but she let her bikini and toned body shine with no other accessories.

The actress and model knows her stuff when it comes to hitting the right notes in a selfie, and there is no doubt about that. Hurley ran her hands through her hair as she reached her arms up above her and the positioning highlighted all of her enviable curves in all the right places.

Naturally, Hurley’s photo garnered a lot of likes and comments. Some noted that she’s like a fine wine that just gets better with age and others said the post had made their day and she was unbelievably hot. Numerous followers pointed out that she certainly doesn’t look her age, as she definitely looks more like a woman in her 30s than one in her 50s.

#internationalbikiniday @elizabethhurleybeach #elizabethhurleybeach A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Jul 6, 2018 at 11:58am PDT

Express notes that Hurley’s shot for International Bikini Day came just a matter of hours after she was spotted out in the Mayfair area, hitting up Annabel’s Club with some friends. Elizabeth wore a daring, gorgeous red dress that had a plunging, revealing neckline that hinted at the possibility of a wardrobe malfunction.

The fashion and beauty icon seemed to be having a blast while she was out with her friends, laughing and carrying a lamp of some sort. She wore strappy gold heels and carried a clutch bag to go along with the figure-hugging dress and she kept her jewelry simple with a gold bracelet and some gold drop earrings.

Elizabeth Hurley rarely misses an opportunity to showcase her toned bikini body via her Instagram page or that of her swimwear line, and her followers love every single post. She is certainly a pro at these beachside poses and her followers never tire of her sultry shots.