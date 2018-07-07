Kylie Jenner’s Post-Baby Body Complaint: ‘My Boobs Are Three Times The Size’

But the youngest KarJenner also said that she'd be happy to do the "same thing over again."

Kylie Jenner, like other women, is not immune to post-baby body changes.

The supermodel and the youngest sibling of the Kardashian/Jenner family spoke about the changes to her body since the birth of her first child, Stormi Webster, during a YouTube Q&A with Jordyn Woods. Kylie said that although she had received immense praise from her fans on social media about her body showing no possible postpartum distress after she birthed her first child with rapper Travis Scott, she confessed that her body had actually changed quite drastically since then. And what part of her body had suffered the most?

Well, boobs, naturally. Kylie said that she was concerned about the increased size of her boobs and the fact that they now had stretch marks on them, according to Hollywood Life.

“My boobs are definitely three times the size, which bothers me,” Jenner said. “I have stretch marks on my boobs.”

The Q&A with Jordyn Woods, where Jenner confessed to have experienced a changed body post Stormi’s birth, also discussed if she had started working out. Kylie informed her fans that she hadn’t hit the gym yet, but planned on getting back to working out as soon as possible.

“Just for my health, I want to do this. I want to feel good,” she said.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also claimed that boobs were not the only part of her body which had undergone changes since her pregnancy. Kylie admitted that her stomach, booty, and thighs had all become bigger, which meant that none of her previous clothes now fit her well. The younger Jenner went on to say this could, in turn, necessitate changes in her style.

“My stomach isn’t the same. My waist isn’t the same. My butt’s bigger, my thighs are bigger. It’s just a change.” “I’m finding I have to change my style a little because nothing in my closet fits me from before.”

But if you are feeling that Kylie only had complaints to make during the Q&A, you are mistaken. She claimed that pregnancy was a beautiful experience for her and she would not mind “doing the same thing over again.”

She ended the Q&A by answering questions about who she believed her daughter resembled — her or Scott. Kylie said that while Stormi was her twin as far as her looks were concerned, she had definitely got the rapper’s “perfect lips.”

“The one thing I was insecure about she has. She has the most perfect lips in the whole entire world,” she said.