Archaeologists Discover Two Ancient Homes Near The Giza Pyramids In Egypt That Date Back 4,500 Years

Archaeologists recently discovered two ancient homes near the Giza pyramids in Egypt that are believed to be approximately 4,500-years-old. These houses are thought to have once belonged to government officials who would have been responsible for controlling the food production that was needed for the paramilitary force in the region.

According to Live Science, these homes were found very close to the port of Giza and would have existed during the time that the great Pyramid of Menkaure was being built.

Archaeologists have found evidence which suggests that one of the homes was occupied by an individual who was in charge of capturing and slaughtering large amounts of animals for food, while the second home may have once housed a priest who belonged to a group known as the wadaat.

With the discovery of seals inside the second Giza home that specifically mentions the wadaat, this priest was most likely involved with government officials between 2490 B.C. and 2472 B.C., during the time of the pharaoh Menkaure’s reign.

This particular 4,500-year-old Egyptian house was also found to have had another structure attached to it that shows evidence of malting, brewing and baking activities, which the priest was probably in charge of while the other government official tended to the livestock.

Near the homes, archaeologists also discovered bases known as galleries which most likely held a large paramilitary force that could have easily totaled over 1,000 people. The government officials, including the priest, would almost certainly have been helping to maintain a stable residence at these galleries by providing the military with the food they would have overseen as part of their careers.

Providing the military force in Giza with enough food to survive would have been an absolutely monumental task and it is estimated that 1,934 pounds of emmer wheat would have been produced on a daily basis. On top of the production of this large amount of wheat, government officials would have also needed to make certain that there were enough workers to make it into bread.

Besides feeding the military, it is also extremely likely that some of the food would have been shuffled off to feed the many workers who were constructing the Pyramid of Menkaure.

Archaeologists will be continuing with further excavation work on these 4,500-year-old homes by the Giza pyramids in 2019.