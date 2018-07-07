Wimbledon Star Andre Agassi Calls Kate Middleton A ‘Doll,’ Worries About Saying Something Offensive

Kate Middleton impressed retired tennis pro Andre Agassi when the two met a few years ago, but he’s previously said that he doesn’t understand why so many people are completely obsessed with the Duchess of Cambridge and other members of the royal family.

In 2012, Andre Agassi was the envy of Anglophiles everywhere when he got to sit next to Kate Middleton at Wimbledon. The American athlete and his wife, German former professional tennis player Steffi Graf, were invited to join the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in the royal box, and Agassi recently opened up about what it was like watching a tennis match with one of the most famous couples in the world. The eight-time Grand Slam champion told HELLO! Magazine that it was a wonderful experience, but he didn’t want to say too much about it because he was afraid he would make a comment that would rub some people the wrong way.

“She was a complete doll,” Agassi said of Kate Middleton while attending Wimbledon earlier in the week. “I really thought she was incredibly pleasant. She was lovely. We didn’t chat a whole lot but she was lovely. I will not say anything else, because I don’t know what offends people here or not!”

Last year, Andre Agassi made similar comments about how great Kate is during another Wimbledon interview with HELLO! Magazine, describing her as a “sweetheart.” However, even though he enjoyed the time he spent with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, what else he had to say about the royals possibly offended some of their hardcore fans.

“I don’t know her well and quite honestly I don’t get the whole royalty thing – in the sense that they’re celebrities on steroids or something,” he said.

Kate Middleton Sits Next To Steffi Graf At Wimbledon in 2012 Clive Brunskill / Getty Images

It’s possible that Kate Middleton, who is the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, was more starstruck than Andre Agassi was; she was an admirer of his long before she joined the royal family. As reported by ABC News, she revealed that Agassi and his wife were two of her favorite tennis stars to watch when she was a young girl. The Duchess of Cambridge has always been an avid fan of Wimbledon and the sport of tennis in general, and she’s said that she was inspired to try and improve her own game after watching talented players like Agassi take the court.

“Every time Wimbledon is on I am thinking, ‘Yes, I could do the same’ and get out the racket. Sadly, never the same results,” Kate quipped during her interview for the BBC documentary Sue Barker: Our Wimbledon.

Kate Middleton’s new sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, seemingly shares her love of tennis, thanks to her friendship with seven-time Wimbledon champ Serena Williams. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Duchess of Sussex and her husband are expected to make an appearance at Wimbledon this year. Markle attended the event in 2016 to cheer Williams on, but this will be her first time watching the tennis tournament from the royal box.

According to The Daily Express, Kate Middleton is currently on maternity leave, but some tennis fans are still holding out hope that she and Prince William will make an appearance in the royal box with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.