Ariana Grande Posts Hot Instagram Picture In Feathered Bra To Announce ‘Bed’ Music Video

The snap went viral across social media and helped bring more attention to Ariana's collaboration with Nicki Minaj.

Ariana Grande had a great way to draw attention to the release of the video for her song “Bed” with Nicki Minaj — a steam Instagram picture of her wearing a feathered bra.

The singer took to the social media platform this weekend to let fans know about the new music video, which shows her and Nicki Minaj taking in the sun in a tropical locale and showing off their hottest swimwear. Grande helped to announce the video by posting a series of pictures on Instagram showing herself rocking a white bikini top with white feathered fringe, while she wore a pensive look.

She and Nicki Minaj have become frequent collaborators, People magazine noted. The two first hooked up in 2013 with Jessie J for the Grammy-nominated song “Bang Bang,” then worked together again the next year on Nicki’s song “Get on Your Knees” from her Pink Print album. Next came work on Grande’s song “Side to Side” from her 2016 album Dangerous Woman.

So it’s clear that the two have a knack for putting together a smash hit song, and Ariana Grande seems to know quite a bit about viral marketing. Her steamy Instagram picture showing off her feathered lingerie went viral across social media, which helped to bring even more attention to the “Bed” video that was released at the same time. The video itself is also getting some viral attention, thanks in part to a cameo from Odell Beckham Jr. and a tease that there could be more to come.

That means fans may get to see more of Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj rocking their bikini bodies. As Hollywood Life noted, the “Bed” video has a quick and seemingly out-of-place bit at the end showing Nicki jumping in a Lyft in New York, which could be a bit of product placement but also could be a sign of another music video on the way.

Nicki seemed to confirm that there would be more to the “Bed” video in her post on Twitter.

“One more thing; there r 2 #BedVideo edits, as there were 2 directors involved. You’ll see the first today. also, it won’t be on vevo for like another 24 hours. You’ll see it on YouTube until then. I’ll prob release the other edit in a week. Idk.”

In the meantime, fans can keep an eye on Ariana Grande’s Instagram page to see if she shares any more hints of the video — or any more snaps of her feathered bra.