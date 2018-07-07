‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Week of July 9: Hope & Steffy Fight For Liam, Sally’s A Suspect

New B&B spoilers point to Hope & Steffy fighting for their families.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of July 9 promise that the action will rev up as Hope (Annika Noelle) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) battle it out for the one and only Liam (Scott Clifton). Xander’s (Adain Bradley) past will come back to haunt him, while Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) and Katie (Heather Tom) will hire an IT specialist to sort out a threat.

Monday, July 9

It seems as if Xander finally feels comfortable enough with Emma (Nia Sioux) to share his past. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, suggest that there is a reason that he ditched the UK for sunny LA, and replaced his British accent for an American one.

Inquisitr reports that his ex-girlfriend, Zoe (Kiara Barnes), will make her debut on Monday, July 9. She will overhear a conversation between Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Sally (Courtney Hope). Apparently, Sally will inform him that Hope gave her a warning.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler video teases that Liam will tell Hope that he believes in her. Steffy also has an important question for Liam when she finds out whether he still wants to get married now that Hope’s pregnancy has come to light.

Tuesday, July 10

Zoe will watch her ex-boyfriend’s interactions with his new love interest, Emma (Nia Sioux). The two have an easy rapport and it would be interesting to see how Zoe reacts to this.

According to Soap Central, Katie and Thorne will decide that they need to track down Hope’s stalker. To this end, they hire an IT specialist called Ken.

Wednesday, July 11

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Sally will try to please Hope in a bid for her acceptance. Sally took the job because she was down and out and wants to make the best of her situation. Hope could make her life at Forrester Creations very difficult, so it’s best to be on her good side.

However, that may not be enough to keep Sally out of trouble. Katie and Thorne come to the conclusion that Sally is behind the negative comments aimed at Hope.

Zoe will accidentally bump into Emma and follow her back to work. She obviously has an agenda with Xander, but it remains to be seen why she involves Emma in her plot.

Thursday, July 12

Just before Liam got married, he told Wyatt that he is only one of two people whom he trusts. So, it should come as no surprise that he turns to his brother for advice concerning the situation of Steffy and Hope.

Hope and Steffy both want Liam, and will vow to fight for him to share their lives. After all, he has a child with Steffy and in the near future, he will supposedly share one with Hope too.

Friday, July 13

It seems as if Dollar Bill (Don Diamont) has turned over a new leaf since making peace with Steffy. He will make his way to Wyatt’s to apologize for manipulating him for his personal gain. He and Wyatt will be catching up when Wyatt reveals that Hope is pregnant by Liam.

Xander is certainly falling hard and fast for Emma. Emma will perform a dance routine before the new couple share a kiss.