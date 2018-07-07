Simon Cowell Shows Off Smooth Face And Muscular Chest At British Summertime In London

Cowell recently admitted to getting an expensive non-surgical facelift to smooth out his complexion.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, it wasn’t that long enough that Simon Cowell owned up to paying a sizable chunk of change on a non-surgical facelift to smooth out his complexion and shave years off his face.

Cowell admitted to The Sun that getting the non-surgical – painful – facelift was all about his desire to have clean and clear skin. The surgeon that performed the facelift on Simon reportedly has a regular waiting list of at least six months.

Notably, Simon was also one of the first male TV stars to admit to getting Botox injections in an attempt to look younger. As such a huge fan of Botox and plastic surgery, it was not uncommon for the music mogul to give his co-stars gift vouchers toward one as a present. Simon even admitted to The Sun that he probably got the procedures done a little more often than he should.

With his latest facelift to smooth out his complexion, however, he decided to go with something different than a Botox injection. Cowell acknowledged you “have to be careful” about these types of procedures.

According to Daily Mail, the 58-year-old music mogul recently stepped out with his younger girlfriend Lauren Silverman, showing off that extra smooth face he paid so much money for. It was on Friday during the Barclaycard presents British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park, London that Cowell was spotted cozying up with his 40-year-old girlfriend Silverman.

In addition to showing off his extra smooth complexion, the music mogul sported his signature black button-down shirt giving a nice look at his muscular chest.

Simon pulled his signature outfit together with flared denim blue jeans and pointed-toe tan-colored boots. His short salt-and-pepper hair was pushed back to frame his extra smooth visage. Cowell opted to leave just a dab of salt-and-pepper stubble across his jawline.

Standing beside Cowell, Lauren opted for a casual and comfortable outfit featuring a white Gucci slogan T-shirt and a pair of skinny jeans.

Silverman used a gorgeous pair of nude heels to boost herself closer to Cowell’s height. She accessorized her casual outfit with a pair of sunglasses and a white leather bag hanging across her body.

Lauren pulled her chic style together with nude-colored makeup and frizz-free wavy brunette locks. The couple looked happy, comfortable, and smitten as they stood arm in arm and smiled for a few pictures.

BRITs 2017 A post shared by @ simoncowell on Feb 23, 2017 at 6:50am PST

As those who follow Cowell know, he and Lauren have been in a relationship for five years now. The two had a notably dramatic start to their relationship.

It was back in 2013 when news broke that Simon was in a relationship with his Andrew Silverman’s wife, who happened to be his best friend at the time. This news broke after pictures surfaced of Simon and Lauren locking lips on a yacht.

Willy Sanjuan/Invision / AP Images

A year later, Simon and Lauren welcomed their son Eric into the world in February of 2014. The duo named their son after Simon’s father who passed away in 1999.

Regardless of why Simon paid a pretty penny for a facelift, there is no denying his visage looked extra smooth during his trip to British Summertime in London with Lauren.