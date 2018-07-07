Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Gorgeous Wedding Thank You Notes Unveiled

The royal couple sent a sweet note to thousands of well wishers following their May 19 nuptials.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding was watched by millions, but those who sent notes to congratulate the royal couple on their marriage received a sweet memento. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who married on May 19th at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, reportedly sent out “thank you” cards to everyone who wrote them notes to congratulate them on their marriage, according to The Sun.

The thank you notes are printed with the message:

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been overwhelmed by all the incredibly kind cards and letters they have received on the occasion of their Wedding, and are so touched that you took the trouble to write as you did. It really was most thoughtful of you and greatly appreciated by Their Royal Highnesses who send you their very best wishes.”

The card includes a gorgeous black and white photo of the couple, which was taken by official wedding photographer Alexi Lubomirski, who also shot the royals’ stunning engagement photos at Frogmore House last fall. The candid photo pictures the newlywed couple sitting on the steps of Windsor Castle after their procession around Windsor following their ceremony. Meghan is sitting between Harry’s legs and leaning into him as they share a laugh. You can see the photo included with the thank you card below.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have sent thank you cards featuring a black and white portrait from their wedding day to well wishers https://t.co/87Ot8Vkggk pic.twitter.com/jt7hDumoQ8 — Toggle (@ToggleSG) July 7, 2018

Meghan and Harry’s wedding photographer previously talked about the candid photo, which was taken just as the sun was setting over Windsor Castle.

“It was just one of those magical moments when you’re a photographer and everything falls into place,” Lubomirski told The Sun. “They were just laughing because they were joking about how they were exhausted and finally it was over.”

Royal watchers may be familiar with the thank you note photo. Two days after the royal wedding, Kensington Palace released three official photographs from the big day and Meghan and Harry issued a statement to thank well wishers. In the statement, the newlyweds said they felt lucky to share their special day with thousands gathered at Windsor and millions all over the world, and they named the photographer who took their wedding photos, according to Hello.

“The Duke and Duchess would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their Wedding,” the statement read.

“They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and also all those who watched the wedding on television across the UK, Commonwealth, and around the world. Their Royal Highnesses are delighted with these official portraits taken by Alexi Lubomirski and are happy to be able to share them today. They would also like to say thank you for all of the generous messages of support they have received.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement in November 2017, after dating for about a year and a half. Their May 19 wedding was attended by 600 people, including famous friends Oprah Winfrey and George Clooney, with thousands more invited to celebrate on the grounds of Windsor.