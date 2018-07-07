Khloe Kardashian Slams ‘Disgusting’ & ‘Pathetic’ Fan For Calling Her Daughter True ‘Not Cute At All’

Khloe Kardashian showed her mama bear fangs after a Twitter user took a hit at her daughter True.

If you are brazen enough to criticize a Kardashian on social media, you better be brazen enough to deal with the backlash that follows it. Khloe revealed that is especially true when you decide to take a jab at their children.

According to Daily Mail, the protective mama bear held nothing back after a Twitter user decided to criticize her and Tristan Thompson’s daughter, True.

On Friday, a Twitter user with the handle Infinite_l0vexo not only took a slam at Khloe’s daughter True, but was bold enough to tag the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star in the tweet. In the tweet the individual has since deleted she questioned, “Is it just me or is @khloekardashian baby, True, not cute at all?” She paired the question with a grimace emoticon.

It didn’t take long for the reality TV star to catch wind of the tweet – especially since she was tagged in it – and confront the Twitter user for her “disgusting” comment about baby True.

“What self-respecting adult would even comment on a child’s appearance?” Khloe said replying to the now deleted tweet. “What type of disgusting human being are you? It’s pathetic that you are this miserable in your life.”

Identified as Sam on Twitter, Khloe’s message appeared to have sunk in quick as the account deleted the original tweet and issued an apology within an hour of Khloe’s message.

“Honestly didn’t mean for my tweet to get as many replies and whatnot to it,” the account holder apologized. “I apologize for my actions and I shouldn’t have said what I said. I wasn’t thinking at all.”

Despite Kardashian’s message clearly reaching the intended target, this mama bear was still enraged that someone had the nerve to target her daughter. “She’s a loser for that,” Khloe continued to rant about the incident. “No respect for people like that. People are entitled to their own opinions and feelings but why on earth would you tweet that and if you must why would you tag me?”

The replies to the apology echoed Khloe’s rage questioning why the Twitter user thought it was alright to post such a horrible thing about a child. Moreover, many questioned why tagging Khloe in the post seemed like a good idea. Many noted it appeared to be nothing more than a cry for attention.

Overall, most of the replies to the apology seemed to agree that the apology served little purpose as they couldn’t wrap their minds around why the jab at baby True was posted in the first place.