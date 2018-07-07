The Weeknd Liked Bella Hadid’s Recent Red Bikini Photo & Sent Fans Into A Frenzy

The Weeknd's recent social media action only continue to make fans question his current relationship status with Bella.

Bella Hadid recently teased fans with her gloriously tiny figure while donning red hot bikini on Instagram. It, however, isn’t Hadid’s rocking bikini body that has people talking. It’s the fact that her ex-boyfriend, The Weeknd, appears to be creeping on her Instagram profile.

Documented through screenshots by both Daily Mail and Hollywood Life, the 28-year-old appeared to have hit the “like” button on Hadid’s red hot bikini pic.

In the steamy Instagram photo that drew in the attention of her ex-boyfriend, Hadid is sporting a skimpy red bikini flaunting both her assets and her curvy hips.

As Inquisitr previously reported a few days ago, rumors have been circulating for a while that the duo may be rekindling their relationship once more. The Weeknd showing an interest in the photo long enough to hit the “like” button only seemed to add fuel to the “are they a couple again” rumors floating around.

As those who followed the couple know, Bella and The Weeknd were an item for just shy of two years, before splitting back in 2016. Rumors the model and singer may be rekindling their relationship surfaced when fans caught wind of the two spending time together during the California Coachella festival back in April.

Rumors seemed more like reality after the duo shared a kiss a month later during the Cannes Film Festival. According to Daily Mail, sources revealed Bella and The Weeknd left the Magnum x Alexander Wang VIP Party together and “disappeared at the same time.” Later that same month the two were also spotted enjoying a meal together in Paris.

According to Hollywood Life, if Hadid and The Weeknd were going to get back together, it is highly unlikely confirmation of their relationship would make the news anytime soon. A source close to Bella opened up about why the model was so secretive about her relationship – or lack thereof – with the singer. “Bella is being extremely secretive about her status with Abel [Tesfaye] because her family does not approve,” the source revealed to Hollywood Life.

“They haven’t forgiven him for the way he treated her. He didn’t just break her heart, he demolished it,” the source continued to explain.

For those who remember the end of the relationship between Bella and The Weeknd, it wasn’t too long after they split that the singer took up a relationship with Selena Gomez. The sting and heartbreak of this new relationship was something fans found understandable considering how quickly it happened and the fact that Selena was in the same social circles as Bella and her sister Gigi.