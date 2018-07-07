Iggy Azalea Tells Fans About Days She Felt Like Giving Up Her Musical Journey

Iggy Azalea is expressing her gratitude for the support of her fans by being vulnerable about a time when she almost gave up her musical journey.

In an Instagram live video re-posted on Daily Mail the 28-year-old rapper revealed “there were days when I felt like giving up.”

The Australian rap star explained that she once doubted her abilities.

‘It’s a very unfortunate feeling we feel sometimes in ourselves where we question if we’ve seen the best of our lives,” she said.

However, now that she is releasing new music Azalea said she feels better about things.

“I feel like I’m finally getting to put out music I want to put out,” the entertainer told fans in her video posted on Friday night.

This week, Iggy released two new songs called “Kream” and “Tokyo Snow Drip.” While some fans have been awaiting her new music, some critics have tried to silence those efforts.

Last month, Iggy blasted some people who advised her to model instead of rap.

“‘We said modeling’ I didn’t ask for your order,” she tweeted last month.“I didn’t even make you a plate. I’ll serve up whatever the f*** I please.”

Iggy went on to express herself in a Twitter rant about wanting to live in her happy creative space instead of focus on what critics had to say. This was not the first time that she has addressed people who criticized her decision to rap instead of strictly book modeling gigs.

In May, Yahoo reported that Iggy spoke out against a person who tweeted “Iggy [Azalea] needs [to] leave the mic and model more.” The rapper responded by accusing the person of trying to objectify and silence women with the backhanded compliment.

Even though Iggy continues to pursue her musical aspirations, that does not mean that she does not enjoy taking pictures. The budding model has been using her social media to express herself through photographs recently.

While some questioned images where Iggy appeared nude on social media, the rapper insisted that she was using the platform to help her remain positive when she could not release music at the time that she wanted.

“Most days I want my project to drop, yesterday… but I don’t get to make those choices,” Iggy previously tweeted. “Maybe it’s silly, but it really has been helping me lately to feel more positive.. I’m really glad I’ve got something I can do without needing permission.”