Demi Lovato Throws Shade With Cryptic Tweet And Fans Decode Singer’s Meaning

Is the 'Sober' singer's shady tweet aimed at her possibly former life coach?

Singer Demi Lovato sent her fans into a frantic search for clues when she sent out a cryptic tweet obviously throwing shade at somebody. Her fanbase managed to piece together the mystery faster than the FBI.

Recently, Lovato opened up about her relapse after remaining sober for six years. She’s been candid about her struggles and shared plenty of open and honest details on her social media with her fans and followers. In fact, over the Fourth of July holiday, Lovato shared a sexy image of her shapely backside with her 69 million followers, Inquisitr reported. Before that image, she’d shared several diet tips with fans.

According to a People report, Lovato and her life coach, Mike Bayer, who is also the CEO of CAST Centers treatment facility, might have ended their professional relationship. In fact, the singer unfollowed Bayer on Instagram in June. Earlier this week, Bayer shared a video blog on Instagram detailing his “biggest pet peeve” in working with celebrities. The “Cool For The Summer” singer actually “liked” a comment on Bayer’s post that said, “Good luck on your blog.”

“I worked in entertainment for many years being a life coach for a lot of different pop stars and actors, and my biggest pet peeve is when they use excuses because they call themselves ‘artists,'” the life coach said in the post. “I’m here today to explain to you that being an artist and being talented are two different things. To me being an artist is living your authentic life. I believe everyone out there is an artist. I think if somebody uses it as an excuse to be late, or insincere, or rude, or unapologetic, that’s not being an artist. That’s being a jerk. And you shouldn’t stand for that.”

Bayer never mentioned Lovato by name in any way. In fact, the only possible reference to her in any form is the fact that he said he’s worked with a lot of pop stars over the years. However, Lovato’s fans certainly felt that the contents of Bayer’s video could be pointed, at least in part, at the “Sober” singer.

The same day he published his video, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer cryptically tweeted, “Good luck on your blog.”

Responding to the singer’s tweet, actress Ruby Rose posted a GIF with the “Burn Book” from Mean Girls. Subsequently, Lovato also liked Rose’s response to her tweet.

No doubt things look incredibly shady between Demi Lovato and Mike Bayer. Given her recent changes and her experience relapsing, it would make sense that they’ve parted ways while the singer moves forward on a new path with her life.