Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Talk About Josiah And Lauren’s Future Children

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar said they are looking forward to having more grandbabies now that their son Josiah has married Lauren Swanson.

The family who became famous on the TLC show 19 Kids And Counting shared some advice for the young couple on their Duggar YouTube page this week. The matriarch and patriarch of the family said they are looking forward to what the future holds for the couple who began courting in January.

“[Lauren and Josiah] are a precious couple and we are so excited about their future together,” mother Michelle said in her YouTube video. “We are really looking forward to some more grandbabies!”

Jim Bob, the father of 19, admitted that with the growing number of grandchildren in his family it is hard to keep track of names.

“Before you know it, our grandkids are going to have to wear name tags,” Jim Bob said.

Aside from the Duggar parents, Josiah and Lauren received well wishes and advice from a number of their siblings who made their own congratulatory videos. Among those family members is Austin Forsyth and Joy-Anna Duggar, Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell, Josh Duggar and Anna Duggar.

Austin and Joy-Anna got married last year, and advised the newlyweds to “enjoy the first year” and continue to fall in love. Kendra said she can’t wait to share special moments in the new phase of her brother and sister-in-law’s married life.

Anna expressed her excitement about gaining a new sister-in-law in the family. Aside from complimenting the couple, she told them to enjoy their honeymoon.

Josiah and Lauren got married at John Brown University Cathedral of the Ozarks in Siloam Springs, Arkansas earlier this month. In a video released to People magazine, the pair called their wedding day perfect.

The entire family seemed to be involved in the special occasion. Lauren had eight bridesmaids who wore blush-colored dresses which were handmade by Josiah’s sister Jana and sister-in-law Anna.

The bride’s father Dwain Swanson officiated the ceremony. The newlyweds announced their engagement in March, two months after letting the world know that they had officially started courting.

Before getting married, the pair were close family friends. Lauren has even previously been featured on the family’s previous TLC series 19 Kids And Counting.

The family’s current show, Counting On will return to TLC Monday July 30 where the latest Duggar wedding will likely become a storyline.