Khloe Kardashian Calls Tristan Thompson A ‘Great Daddy’ In New Post Of True

'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star enjoys successful first day back at work after maternity leave.

Khloe Kardashian went back to work after her maternity leave, and after her first day back at her brand, Good American, she posted some adorable videos of her 12-week-old daughter, True, and complimented True’s daddy, Tristan Thompson.

Before the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s first day back at work, Inquisitr reported that Khloe mentioned she felt nervous to leave her daughter and go back to work for the first time since having her.

“Tomorrow is my first day back to work. I have missed a feeding here or there with True, but I’ve never missed multiple feedings in a day. So I have a ton of anxiety. I don’t know how I’m going to leave her all day tomorrow. That’s freaking me out. But, I gotta go back to work at some point,” the reality TV star told her Instagram followers.

Interestingly, in the nerve-wracking hours leading up to Khloe’s return on July 6, she even managed to apologize to her older sister, Kourtney, who is the mother of three children with her former partner, Scott Disick: Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

Bright and early at 4:35 a.m. Khloe took to her Instagram story to share her thoughts about her first day back. She shared that although she felt anxious about leaving True, she also felt more drive than ever before since it’s no longer all about her anymore. During her first busy day back at work, Khloe posted a picture of herself posing in a bright orange Yeezy Season 7 outfit. From the looks of things, she killed it on her first day back in the mix.

Moms Home!! Yeezy Season 7

According to a People report, the new mom also shared some sweet posts with her Snapchat followers too.

“I’m very grateful because Tristan is being a great daddy and he has done all the feedings while I’ve been gone. Shout out to all the good dads out there,” Kardashian said in the video.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player also has an 18-month-old son named Prince, whose mom is Jordan Craig. Not too long ago, Thompson posted a picture of himself with both Prince and True, and his followers loved seeing the NBA star being a dad to both his children.

After praising her partner, Khloe also shared an adorable video of True on Snapchat. The nearly 3-month-old little girl smiled for her mom, and Khloe said, “Who is that beautiful girl?”

In all, it looks like both mother and daughter had a great day with Khloe back at work for the first time since giving birth.