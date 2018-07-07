Keanu Reeves Reveals The Official ‘John Wick 3’ Title

The John Wick series, starring Keanu Reeves, has quietly become one of the most successful movie franchises in the business. Reeves draws in talent around him for the John Wick films not only because he’s a genuinely good guy and plays the role so well, no one else can even be imagined as the hit-man extraordinaire, but because he is one of the hardest working actors in the industry with a penchant for box office success.

That success has helped land the likes of Adrianne Palicki, who paid the ultimate price for breaking Continental rules to try to snuff Wick out. Ruby Rose who appeared as an assassin out for Wick’s blood in the sequel, and in the third installment, Halle Berry will be showing off her skills along with Anjelica Huston in the movie now officially known as John Wick 3: Parabellum.

While the name had been kicked around for a few months, there was never any official word that it was going to be more than a working title. Most people assumed it would just be John Wick 3, or possibly even just Parabellum. However, during an interview with Comingsoon, Reeves finally confirmed the title officially and filled fans in on a little of what they might be able to expect now that John Wick is on the run after committing the sin of all sins, killing Santino D’Antonio on Continental grounds. No spoilers here!

Reeves with Fishburne and Rose at John Wick 2 premiere Kathy Hutchins / shutterstock

Lance Reddick is coming back, as are Ian McShane as Winston, owner of the Continental, and Laurence Fishburne as the Bowery King. Asia Kate Dillon and Jason Mantzoukas will be making their John Wick debuts. The film is currently set to be released on May 17, 2019, in the U.S. No date has been given for international release at this time. Unfortunately for fans of John Wick, this may be the last installment, as Reeves has previously stated 3 films seemed like enough to tell the story and not destroy the franchise with too many sequels.

Fear not fans, because John Wick’s story will live on, in some form, through the STARZ spinoff series, The Continental, which will star Ian McShane, with a rumored appearance by Reeves reprising his role. Another spin-off film, Ballerina, which will follow the life of a child assassin in the John Wick universe also in the works. So it seems that whatever happens in John Wick 3: Parabellum, John Wick will be around for a long time to come.