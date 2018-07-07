Watch Russia Vs. Croatia 2018 FIFA World Cup Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

2018 FIFA World Cup host Russia looks to continue their unlikely run by defeating the heavily favored Croatia side in the last quarterfinal match of the tournament.

Despite being a country with less than 4 percent of Russia’s population, as Forbes reports, Croatia has long produced a steady stream of world-class players and perhaps none better than Real Madrid star Luka Modric. The footballer will hope to lead his team into the 2018 FIFA World Cup semifinals for only the second time, and first since 1998, when they meet the tournament hosts in the final quarterfinal match, one that will live stream from Sochi, Russia, on Saturday.

But Russian Manager Stanislav Cherchesov says that neither he nor his team are believing the hype, and feel that they can pull off a historic upset and take Russia to its first semifinal appearance, according to Sky Sports.

“As a coach I am trying not to watch the TV, I don’t read papers, I am concentrating on my job. I believe that is the same for the players. If I get a newspaper I will read a headline,” Cherchesov said. “We Russians like extremes so let’s not go to these extremes. I believe it should be constructive, analytical criticism. You say people are euphoric. We, the people in the team, are not the people who should be euphoric.”

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Russia vs. Croatia 2018 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal match, see the streaming instructions at the bottom of this article. Kickoff for the elimination match between the rival sides is scheduled for 9 p.m. Moscow Standard Time at Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi, Russia, on Saturday, July 7.

In the United Kingdom, that start time will be 7 p.m. British Summer Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the Russia vs. Croatia live stream at 2 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time or 10 a.m. Pacific. Fans in India can watch the game live stream at 11:30 p.m. India Standard Time on Saturday.

Luka Modric (l) and Danijel Subasic (r) of Croatia. Alex Livesey / Getty Images

Croatia’s players appeared unworried about the matchup with the surprising host nation, however.

“I think we have more quality in our team and I think we are going to be the ones to set the tone,” Croatia winger Ante Rebic told the BBC.

But the last two times Russia and Croatia faced each other — both in the 2016 UEFA European Championships qualifiers — ended in 0-0 draws, so the match may be more even than it appears on paper, or than the Croatian players believe.

Watch a preview of the Russia vs. Croatia quarterfinal clash in the video below, courtesy of ESPN FC.

To watch a live stream of the Russia vs. Croatia World Cup elimination battle, use the stream provided by Fox Sports Go. Accessing the Fox Sports Go live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription.

To view the Russia vs. Croatia FIFA World Cup quarterfinal round finale streaming live for free without a cable subscription, fans may sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” streaming TV package, such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of the “internet TV” services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Russia vs. Croatia contest — as well as the mid-week World Cup semifinal matches — streamed live at no charge.

In the U.K., a live stream of the 2018 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal game will be carried by the BBC and may be accessed, inside the U.K. only, with the BBC iPlayer, while in North Africa and the Middle East, beIn Connect has the live stream.

Within Russia, Match TV will show the match via live stream. For fans in India, Sony Liv will stream the World Cup showdown, as will the Jio TV app for fans who want to watch Russia vs. Croatia on mobile devices.