John Stamos Shares Loving Tribute To Late Father

Actor and producer John Stamos first captured the hearts of millions everywhere when he joined the daytime soap opera General Hospital back in 1982 and became a teen idol, gracing the covers of teen magazines and causing a frenzy at personal appearances all over the country. Little has changed in the 35 years since, as he’s even more handsome and still breaking hearts everywhere he goes. Though one important thing has changed. He’s become a husband and a father, and the one man he would love to share it all with and thank for his guidance isn’t here anymore.

Stamos lost his father almost two decades ago and now that he has his own son, Billy, who was born on April 15, he misses him even more. Friday, the actor paid tribute to his father by posting a picture of the two of them to his Instagram account, along with the following caption.

“17 years ago I lost my best friend. Dad, I appreciate you right now more than ever,” shared the Full House star. Stamos’s father, William ‘Bill’ John Stamos, died in 1998.

This isn’t the first time Stamos has been sentimental about his father, using pictures from the past on social media to share thoughts about him. Soon after he announced that his then-fianceé (now wife) Caitlin McHugh was pregnant, the actor shared a black and white picture of his father holding him in one hand, saying, “I will certainly fall short of the father my pop was, but – I’m going to give it my all! #Balance #BillStamos #Hero.”

A few days ago, Stamos shared the most adorable picture of son Billy in one of his guitar cases, prior to his heading to the Nation’s Capital to host the 4th of July celebration. In the caption, he wrote, “Looks like we got a stowaway. #BillyinDC @july4thpbs @gibsonguitar.”

While he waited until he was 54 to become a father, he certainly has jumped in with both feet, pouring his heart into being the best father he can be. His heartfelt message on Father’s Day would warm even the coldest heart.

“My first Father’s Day means that I don’t have to hand a kid back to the parents when someone yells cut. It means when people ask me if I’m a father, I don’t have to use the goofy line, ‘No, but I play one on TV’ My first Father’s Day means that from this day forward— I will start to look my age (and older) Most importantly, it means that for the rest of my life, I’ll always be known as someone’s dad. And that’s all I ever wanted.”