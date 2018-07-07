Watch Sweden Vs. England 2018 FIFA World Cup Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

England are favored to advance to the FIFA World Cup semifinals for the first time since 1990, but Sweden poses a serious upset threat, experts say.

England are favored to advance to their first FIFA World Cup semifinal since 1990, as reported by BBC, but Sweden is likely to prove a stubborn opponent. This upset-laden 2018 World Cup has already seen the three tournament favorites — Spain, Germany and Brazil — make unceremonious exits, and experts say that England may be in for a shock in their quarterfinal match that will live stream from Samara, Russia.

“Playing against Sweden is generally not a pretty affair. They are difficult to play against. They’re efficient, know what they’re doing and have a good system of play,” said former Manchester United star and now Sky Sports commentator Gary Neville. “It’s going to be a really difficult game.”

Sky Sports expert Charlie Nicholas believes that England, after breaking their streak of losing five straight major tournament penalty shootouts, per USA Today, will lose against Sweden on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation and extra time.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Sweden vs. England 2018 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal match, see the streaming instructions at the bottom of this article. Kickoff for the elimination match between the European sides is scheduled for 5 p.m. Moscow Standard Time at Samara Stadium in Samara, Russia, on Saturday, July 7.

In the United Kingdom, that start time will be 3 p.m. British Summer Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the Sweden vs. England live stream at 10 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time or 7 a.m. Pacific. Fans in India can watch the game live stream at 7:30 p.m. India Standard Time on Saturday.

Sweden Captain Andreas Granqvist says his team plans a counterattacking game plan against England’s possession dominance. Alex Livesey / Getty Images

Sweden’s captain, Andreas Granqvist, admitted to The Straits Times that England in the more talented team and is likely to dominate possession, but says that his team has a plan to counter the Three Lions attack.

“If you look at the games we have played of course the opponent has more ball possession,” said Granqvist, whose side has conceded only twice, both to Germany, in four games. “But we have created more dangerous chances. This is how we play. This is our way to have success.”

The match will be the 26th between Sweden and England since they first met in 1923, according to the soccer database 11v11. The series has been a near-even match, with eight wins for England, seven for Sweden and 10 draws.

Watch a preview of the Sweden vs. England quarterfinal clash in the video below, courtesy of ESPN FC.

In the U.K., a live stream of the Sweden vs. England 2018 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal will be carried by the BBC and may be accessed inside the U.K. only on the BBC iPlayer streaming service.

To watch a live stream of what is certain to be a nail-biting Sweden vs. England World Cup quarterfinal match, use the stream provided by Fox Sports Go. Accessing the Fox Sports Go live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription, however.

To watch the Sweden vs. England 2018 FIFA World Cup showdown live stream for free without a cable subscription, fans may consider signing up for a free trial of a live TV streaming package such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of those “internet TV” services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Sweden vs. England match — as well as the mid-week World Cup semifinal matches — streamed live at no charge.

In India, Sony Liv will stream the World Cup match, as will the Jio TV app for fans who want to watch Sweden vs. England on mobile devices.