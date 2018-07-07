Jennifer Lopez Has Been Slammed By A-Rod’s Ex-Wife

A-Rod's ex-wife claims Jennifer Lopez is to blame for the former baseball great's failure as a father.

Jennifer Lopez has fans all over the world, but one person that isn’t a fan of the “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” singer is her boyfriend’s ex-wife.

According to Radar Online, Cynthia Scurtis, who used to be married to Alex Rodriguez, has taken Jennifer Lopez over the coals, blaming her for her ex-husband’s assortment of failures as a husband and as a father.

In a series of court documents obtained by the outlet, Scurtis claims that the singer and actress has influenced A-Rod to threaten to cut off his child support payments.

What’s more, Scurtis included her disparaging remarks about Jennifer Lopez in a series of court documents filed by her brother, Constantine, against her now-ex-husband.

Constantine Scurtis sued A-Rod for fraud, breach of fiduciary duty, unjust enrichment, and civil conspiracy. These allegations stemmed from a real estate company the two founded together back in 2003.

A-Rod fired back through his attorney, Alan Kluger. Kluger allegedly told Constantine Scurtis’ attorney, Joel Denaro, that he was in possession of documents that outlined exactly what Cynthia Scurtis had to say about J-Lo, and none of it was complimentary.

A-Rod alleges that his ex-wife is “bitter” about their divorce, and she probably didn’t like the fact that the happy couple are, allegedly, either getting married or already married.

It’s the little moments that matter the most… ???? pic.twitter.com/snOCbBK4Fl — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) July 5, 2018

In a different report for Radar Online, it was alleged that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are getting serious, and possibly walking down the aisle.

The speculation came as a result of a set of pictures that the couple shared, which featured Jennifer wearing a ring on “that” finger.

HAPPY FOURTH EVERYONE!

enjoy the sun, fun, and family

????????????♥️✌???? pic.twitter.com/BnzaXb0gom — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) July 4, 2018

The duo were hanging out in Los Angeles with their children — A-Rod’s two daughters, whom he shares with Cynthia Scurtis, and Jennifer’s twins Max and Emme, whom she shares with her third ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

The two stars have frequently spoken in extensive detail about their “blended family,” and marveled about the fact that their children all seem to get along with one another.

But because Jennifer has been spotted out and about wearing a series of diamonds, fans and friends and the press have all speculated that the couple is either engaged or married.

For her part, Jennifer Lopez has been dropping hints about wanting to marry A-Rod from the day their fiery romance began late last year, and even went so far as to record a song — “El Anillo” (The Ring) — to drop a hint to her beau!