Gretchen Carlson Blasts Trump For Hiring Bill Shine

Former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson has spoken out against President Trump’s decision to hire Bill Shine as his deputy chief of staff for communications. Shine is a former Fox News executive who resigned from his role in 2017 after it was reported that he was aware of the sexual assault allegations against former host Bill O’Reilly and then-Fox News Chairman Roger Ailes, according to the Huffington Post.

“This… on the 2 year anniversary eve of filing my harassment lawsuit; giving women a voice, letting them know you can be believed, launching a national movement to stand up and speak up and say enough is enough. Life… works in mysterious ways,” she wrote on Twitter.

Carlson, who worked for Fox News for over 11 years and was a co-anchor on Fox & Friends for seven years, filed a lawsuit against Roger Ailes in 2016. The suit alleged she was “ostracized and marginalized by Fox News for pushing back against condescending treatment.” She said she tried to speak to Ailes regarding the treatment she faced in 2015 and alleges that he said, “their problems could have been better solved if they had a sexual relationship.” On June 23, 2016, Carlson was terminated from Fox News. Shortly after, she filed her lawsuit. She was awarded $20 million in a settlement.

After coming forward, several other Fox News anchors came forward with allegations of assault against Ailes and O’Reilly, including Megyn Kelly, Andrea Tantaros, and Shelley Ross.

Shine is reported to have lobbied for Fox News Channel to keep O’Reilly despite the allegations. He’s also alleged to have been aware of the allegations against Ailes. The Huffington Post reports that “he was named in several lawsuits as someone who helped to cover up accusations and reach multiple financial settlements with accusers.” In addition, Shine is also reported to have “bullied” women into handling their accusations through “silent arbitration” and even encouraging other employees to speak ill of the accusers.

In a statement about Shine’s appointment as deputy chief of staff for communications, a role that was vacated when Hope Hicks suddenly resigned earlier this year, the White House said the following.

“President Donald J. Trump announced today that Bill Shine will join the White House staff. Mr. Shine will serve as Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications. He brings over two decades of television programming, communications, and management experience to the role. Previously, Mr. Shine served as Co-President of Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network.”

Though there were no further comments from the White House or President Trump on the decision to hire Shine.