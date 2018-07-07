Beyonce & Jay Z Declare ‘Everything Is Love’ On Times Square Billboard Above Red Lobster

Beyonce and Jay Z placed a billboard in Times Square in New York City for their joint album Everything Is Love. The giant ad resides above Red Lobster.

According to an Exclaim report, the billboard very likely benefits both the Carters as well as Red Lobster because after Bey’s 2016 release of “Formation,” the eatery’s sales went up a whopping 33 percent. In that song, the Lemonade singer said she takes her man to Red Lobster after good loving. Fans absolutely loved the billboard’s placement, with one posting on Twitter writing, “Beyonce is a marketing genius.”

Everything Is Love is the third part of Beyonce and Jay Z’s trilogy that began with Bey’s Lemonade in 2017, followed by Jay’s 4:44 in 2017, and then their surprise collaboration, which they released last month. Their first video for their song “Apesh*t” from the new album, set at The Louvre, also thrilled fans, and now there’s an exclusive tour for visitors to the famous museum based on the video according to an Inquisitr report.

Speaking of The Louvre, Beyonce and Jay Z also took out some ad space in front of the museum in Paris, France. Right now the Carters are together for their On The Run II tour, and their relationship appears to be repaired and stronger than ever before after getting everything out in the open with their three-album set.

Beyoncé is a marketing genius pic.twitter.com/yaoWIr8cpZ — Captain America's Beard (@searchforbetter) July 5, 2018

You think? Here’s an ad I saw at the Louvre in Paris pic.twitter.com/T8RV2b5P4R — Alex (@Alex56914526) July 5, 2018

Earlier this week, Harper’s Bazaar reported that the couple took their oldest daughter, Blue Ivy, 6, on a little mini trip for some rest and relaxation after Beyonce got stuck on stage after a show in Warsaw, Poland, after an elevated stage malfunctioned leaving her up in the air. After a ladder rescue, the singer safely left the stage.

Blue Ivy has been on the tour with her parents, while her 1-year-old siblings, twins Rumi and Sir, have also been on tour with the family, but they haven’t been seen as much on tour as Blue. They also didn’t appear in the family photos from the short trip in between the On The Run II tour dates earlier this week, but they were on the trip.

The family appeared to enjoy its free time taking a relaxing boat ride together in Cannes, France, which Beyonce shared with her 115.9 million Instagram followers. The Carters guard their family time carefully and they also typically keep their young children out of the limelight, so it’s been a big treat to see these adorable, light-hearted family moments between the couple and their oldest daughter.