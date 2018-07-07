Singer Keyshia Cole Expecting Her First Child, Announces Pregnancy With Sexy Instagram Picture

Cole, 36, is currently dating rapper Niko Khale, 22.

Keyshia Cole is pregnant. The “Heaven Sent” singer revealed the news on Instagram, in a caption under a photo of herself in a slinky, animal print outfit from Fashion Nova. Cole’s Instagram account is private but a fan shared a screenshot of the post on Twitter.

“#PreggoInMyFashionNovaFit #CongradulationsAreInOrder,” the R&B singer wrote.

According to Rap-up, the father’s identity has not been disclosed but Cole has been dating rapper Niko Khale.

Khale posted a photo of him and Cole spending Fourth of July together on Instagram. In the photo, she’s wearing a pink bikini and there seems to be a hint of a baby bump.

This won’t be her first pregnancy. The R&B singer has an 8-year-old son with basketball player Daniel Gibson. Keyshia and Daniel separated in 2014, and as Hollywood Life reports she filed for divorce in 2017.

According to UPI, Cole was first spotted with the up-and-coming rapper in February. She made it official in March and let the world know that they were dating. In the past, she has been romantically linked to boxer Floyd Mayweather.

But one of her most volatile previous relationships seems to have been with Birdman, CEO of Cash Money Records. As TMZ notes, in 2014 Cole went over to his house, accused him of cheating on her, and attacked a woman, Sabrina Mercadel, who was there with him. Mercadel claims that Cole struck her across the face and violently scratched her mouth and face. She also claims that she can no longer use one of her fingers because of the incident.

Sabrina Mercadel sued Keyshia Cole and won by default because Cole did not attend court to contest the case. Mercadel sought $4 million in damages and was awarded $100,635.

Cole’s last album Reset was released in 2017. In a promotional interview with Billboard, she admitted that she’d felt “broken” for a long time.

“I was broken and pissed on my last album and had to get a lot of that out,” the Grammy-nominated artist said. “God is doing a lot of altering in my life. I’m just moving with the flow, living my life as I sing and create. And I have my son, so I’m good.”

Keyshia Cole got her big break in 2005 with the release of her first album, The Way It Is, which made it to the top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart. Her subsequent albums, Just Like You and A Different Me, climbed to the No. 1 spot on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums list. So far, she’s sung 29 tracks that have been on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart including three chart-toppers: “Let It Go,” “I Remember,” and “Heaven Sent.”