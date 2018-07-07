‘Big Brother’ Kaitlyn Herman Caught Saying The N-Word On Live Feed After CBS Issues Warning To Houseguests

The milestone 20th season of the CBS reality show has already seen several controversies.

Big Brother is not getting a break when it comes to bad behavior among its houseguests. Just one week after the premiere of the milestone 20th season of the CBS reality show, Kaitlyn Herman, the new Head of Household, said the N-word on the CBS live feed while quoting a song lyric. TMZ posted a video of the incident.

Kaitlyn was caught on camera talking about her HOH plan with fellow contestants Tyler Crispin and Scottie Salton. Kaitlyn referenced the popular Drake song “0-100,” saying, “I did go zero to 100, n***a, real quick.” The Big Brother houseguest realized her slip-up and quickly said “oops,” then continued to recite the lyrics to the song in an apparent attempt to show that she was just repeating the song’s words. Kaitlyn could be seen mouthing the word”sh*t” as she realized her mistake.

It is unclear if Kaitlyn Herman was reprimanded by the Big Brother powers-that-be, but the incident could come back to haunt her. Herman, 24, works as a life coach in Los Angeles and previously said she “manifested” her place in the Big Brother house.

The unfortunate incident occurred just one day after CBS issued a statement revealing the Big Brother 20 houseguests had been warned that there would be consequences for “inappropriate behavior and offensive comments” after two previous incidents were witnessed on the live feeds.

TMZ previously reported that Big Brother 20 stars Rachel Swindler and Angela Rummans made racist-sounding comments about their tan skin. Swindler reportedly complained that her stomach is as dark as African-American houseguest Bayleigh Dayton, while Rummans described the look as “ghetto.” In addition, houseguest JC Mounduix was caught on the live feeds sexually harassing a female contestant with an ice cream scooper.

According to E! News, CBS issued a statement that confirmed Big Brother‘s producers addressed two disturbing incidents that were seen on the 24/7 online feed.

“In both cases, those involved have been warned about their inappropriate behavior and offensive comments, as well as future consequences. These events will not be part of any future Big Brother broadcast on CBS,” the network statement said.

Big Brother has a long history with contestants caught making racist and inappropriate contestants, most notably during the show’s 15th season back in 2013. The controversial season featured several contestants who were caught making homophobic and racist comments about gay, African-American, and Asian housemates. The backlash that season was so bad that some of the Big Brother stars found they were fired from their jobs once they returned to the real world.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays on CBS.