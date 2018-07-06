Iggy Azalea Goes Live In Tiny Shorts, Crop Top Ahead Of ‘Kream’ Release

Rapper told fans, 'This is the best day I've had in years!'

Rapper Iggy Azalea took to Instagram, revealing her curvy, hourglass-figure in tiny shorts and a crop top, to thank her fans for their continued support for her huge comeback album, Surviving The Summer, despite its unexpected delay.

In the thankful 30-minute live stream post to fans, a natural-looking Azalea said, “there were days when I felt like giving up.” She felt like she might never actually end up putting out another project. Azalea admitted that she felt plenty of self-doubt and worry during the entire time she worked on trying to get her new album finished. She also told fans that she appreciates their support so much more this time than she did the first time around.

The artist even told her 11.6 million Instagram followers she doesn’t care if any of her songs ever hit the Hot 100 again. She said, “I feel like I’m finally getting to put out music I want to put out.”

The Inquisitr recently reported that Azalea faced plenty of setbacks with her sophomore album, which experienced delays. Even the official video release of the single “Kream” ended up with a brief delay on July 6.

The release date of Surviving The Summer was supposed to be July 6, but in the day leading up to its release, the singer posted several racy images of herself that were presumably from the videos for songs featured on the albums. Azalea captioned the pictures, “My EP pre-order for Survive The Summer Drops tonight at MIDNIGHT EST. So does its single “KREAM” & the music video, finally! Please tune in and support.”

The Aussie superstar’s fans didn’t love that the entire album wasn’t released as promised. However, Azalea’s fans reacted extremely positively to the two singles that dropped as a sort of consolation prize — “Kream” and “Tokyo Snow Trip.” The singer posted videos on her Instagram story all day of fans who sent her messages of themselves listening to the new single.

Surviving The Summer got an updated release date too. Now Azalea’s second album will drop August 3 barring any more unforeseen delays. The album, The New Classic, which was re-released as Reclassified, came out in 2014, and since then she hasn’t released any new music due to setbacks and issues with her record label.

In her live stream to fans, Azalea appeared giddy with happiness despite the delayed status of the whole album. She said, “This is the best day I’ve had in years!”