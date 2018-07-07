Kylie Jenner Shares Baby Stormi Update With Fan On Twitter: ‘She Has The Cutest Personality’

Kylie is adjusting well to motherhood.

Kylie Jenner is one proud mama. The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star, 20, shared an update about her baby girl, Stormi, who is now 5-months-old. After a fan on Twitter asked Kylie on Friday, “I just wanna know how Stormi is doing,” as reported by People, Kylie was more than happy to be respond, letting the fan know that her baby girl is “changing almost every week now it seems like.”

She followed up with, “she has the cutest personality.”

Born on February 1, Stormi officially hit the five-month mark on July 1. With her daughter growing up fast, Kylie admits it’s “really tripping” her up. The young mother often shares cute photos of her daughter on her social media platforms and recently shared that one of the best parts about being a mother is getting to snuggle up with her bundle of joy, who she refers to as “my little love.”

While five months have definitely flown by, it’s left Kylie already thinking ahead to when Stormi turns a year-old. In fact, she’s been thinking about it so much, she’s already in the process of trying to come up with ideas for her daughter’s “epic” first birthday party.

“I’m already thinking about her first birthday and how it’s going to be epic,” she recently told her fans via Snapchat. “I was going to do a super magical unicorn theme but North and Penelope beat me to it,” she said.

One of the downsides of having older cousins, Kourtney and Kim combined their daughter’s birthday parties, turning it into one huge “unicorn-themed” birthday extravaganza complete with “matching unicorn cakes, rice-crispy pops with mini unicorn horns and ears” and of course, “donuts.”

Since her sisters already covered the magical, mystical creature, Kylie admits that she must now go back to the drawing board and “think of something else.” Luckily, she still has seven more months to come up with another party idea, perhaps even more epic than her nieces’ party was. And luckily for Stormi, she won’t have to share her birthday celebration.

Fans love when Kylie shares photos of her daughter as they essentially get to watch her grow up, so when she revealed last month that she would no longer be giving her followers a glimpse of Stormi, her fans were shocked.

There have been various reports as to why Kylie came to this decision. One source claimed that Kylie was being threatened and therefore, feared for her daughter’s safety as a result, prompting her to remove all traces of Stormi from her Instagram.

Another report claimed that some fans were getting pretty vicious in their comments about Stormi, which made Kylie even more weary about sharing photos where her daughter’s face could be seen.

While no threats were ever confirmed by Kylie herself, and no evidence of hurtful comments were ever released, Kylie’s Instagram continues to remain Stormi-free until further notice.