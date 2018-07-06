Hunter Richard, Teen Who Had MAGA Hat Stolen, Was Making Racist Remarks Before Incident, Witness Claims

The witness says Hunter and his friends were joking about 'hanging blacks' and 'killing off minorities' before the alleged assault.

The teenager whose “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) hat was stolen by an assailant who cursed at him and threw a drink at him was making racist remarks before the incident, according to a witness who asked to remain anonymous.

As WFAA-TV reports, the unidentified witness says the viral video of the assault doesn’t tell the whole story.

As you may know, Hunter Richard, 16, was at a San Antonio Whataburger, enjoying a meal with some friends, when a man, later identified as Kimo Jimenez, allegedly cursed at him, threw a drink at him, and then ripped Hunter’s MAGA hat from his head, pulling out a few hairs in the process.

“You ain’t supporting s**t n****r!… B***h a** m**********r!”

You can see the video of the alleged assault below, but be warned: it contains strong language.

So went out for a 2am snack and my friend (wearing a MAGA hat) had his hat stolen and a drink thrown in his face (and mine, you can see my arms on the left of the video) pic.twitter.com/B3QjBFIxPk — Brax???? (@brxpug) July 4, 2018

However, the few seconds of the video don’t capture the entire story, says the witness. Before the incident took place, Hunter and his companions were making racist remarks.

“They were talking about for the Fourth of July hanging black people from trees, that that would be the perfect party. ‘Hopefully, with Donald Trump within the next few years, we can celebrate a white country, a real country without blacks. Maybe we can deport them to Africa.'”

The witness also claims that the teens said they hoped the movie The Purge would become real, but only for African Americans and Latinos. The Purge is a movie series that takes place in a universe where all crime, including murder, is legal in America for 12 hours on the night of July 4.

“They said they wanted it to be legal for white people to kill any other race for the Fourth of July.”

Texas teenager attacked on video for wearing Make America Great Again hat speaks out.#HunterRichard #KinoJimenez https://t.co/bqkiezcbKw — Chad Satoshi (@ScholarlySentnl) July 5, 2018

The witness also claims that another patron at the restaurant that night overheard the teenagers’ remarks and asked them to cut it out.

The witness says he left the restaurant before the alleged assault occurred. But when he saw the viral video making its way across the internet, he recognized the teens.

“I tried not to listen to their comments. I didn’t think it would get to the point where an older man would address kids.”

Meanwhile, University City, Texas, police have arrested Kimo Jimenez, according to the Inquisitr, and charged him with theft of a person, the legal term for strong-armed robbery. His bond was set at $5,000. Jimenez has also been fired from his job.