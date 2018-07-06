Kelly Clarkson Looks Slim In Navy Dress In Her Latest Instagram Snap

The songstress was celebrating the Fourth of July in style.

Kelly Clarkson continues to absolutely stun fans with her amazing weight loss.

In her most recent Instagram post, the mother of two shared a photo from the Fourth of July and she looks nothing short of stunning. In the caption of the image, Clarkson dishes to fans that the snapshot was taken in her dressing room prior to the Macy’s Fireworks Celebration. Clarkson is all dolled up for the occasion, wearing a skin-tight navy dress, black tights, and a pair of sparkly gold leggings in the gorgeous image.

The dress has a belt in the middle and it definitely shows off Clarkson’s newly trimmed waist. To go along with her form-fitting dress, Clarkson adds a little pop to the outfit with a pair of large hoop earrings. The singer wears her luscious blonde waves down and semi-curled along with a face full of makeup. To complete her look, she adds a bright red lipstick, perhaps to honor America.

It comes as no shock that Clarkson’s post has already earned a lot of attention from her 3-million-plus followers with over 117,000 likes in addition to 1,600 comments within just 17 hours of the post. Of course, many fans chimed in on Kelly’s amazingly fit body while countless others gushed over her beauty.

“Help us pudgy girl fans! What can we do to lose the extra pounds like you Did? BTW…don’t overdo it…you look plenty thin enough right now gorgeous!”

“You look insane! Not that you ever looked bad before you are amazing,” another fan commented.

But even though the singer has a huge smile on her face in this particular photo, that isn’t always the case for the 36-year-old. As the Inquisitr shared a few days ago, Clarkson opened up about the stresses of juggling her career and her two children before confessing that she will always put her kids in front of her career.

“While I love music, my family comes first. There are days where s**t hits the fan, and I’m crying because there’s not enough time to do everything. But that’s [every] mom,” Clarkson said.

She also said that she has to deal with mom guilt quite frequently, but she understands that she cannot be there for everything in her children’s lives. But admirably, Clarkson says that she works hard for what she has so that she can show her children what a hard-working woman looks like.

It’s easy to see that Clarkson has her priorities in order.