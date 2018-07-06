Kendall Jenner May Have Caught Ben Simmons Cheating With His Ex, Tinashe

Kendall Jenner is reportedly furious that Ben Simmons is still texting his ex.

It seemed, at least for a short while, that Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons really had a good thing going for themselves. But according to Radar Online, things may have hit the skids.

The outlet is reporting that Kendall Jenner, who has been dating Ben Simmons for just a few months, began dating him while he was still dating singer Tinashe.

Apparently, she’d never heard the term, “how you get them is how you lose them.”

Just a few nights ago, all three of them were at the trendy Delilah nightclub in West Hollywood, California, and when Tinashe saw the reporters outside, waiting to get a glimpse of the supermodel of the Kardashian/Jenner clan, she told them that Simmons was still texting her regularly.

Whether she did that to start trouble, or she did that because it’s really happening, is still unclear. However, Kendall suspects something, because she’d confronted Ben about the alleged cheating, and she’s reportedly “livid” that he’s still hanging out with his ex.

Kendall also allegedly demanded to know what, precisely, Ben was texting his ex about, but he refused to give her any details.

Because Ben doesn’t want to tell Kendall what the texts are all about, he’s only making things worse, said a source close to the Kardashian/Jenner clan. And, because he and Kendall Jenner are now fighting all the time, he’s considering calling it quits on their relationship.

Unlike her infamous sisters, Kendall Jenner hasn’t exactly been lucky in love.

According to a different report from Radar Online, she used to date NBA star Blake Griffin, and they were together for over a year before she finally dumped him. When the Versace model dumped the athlete, she began “playing the field” and dated a bunch of men before settling down — or so she thought — with Ben Simmons.

Diplo, Daniel Chetrit, and Fai Khadra were just a few of the many men that the model was rumored to be attached to.

In the case of Diplo, he was allegedly more into her than she was into him. In the case of Chetrit, while he’s been a close friend of Kendall’s for many years, their relationship never went past the so-called “booty call” stage. And, in the case of Khadra, he was nothing more than a brief fling, and his ties to Bella Hadid shied Kendall away from considering anything serious.

It sounds like Kendall Jenner can’t catch a break in love.