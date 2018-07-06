Alessandra Ambrosio Rocks Supermodel Bikini Body After Retiring From Victoria’s Secret

The Brazilian bombshell remains a beach beauty after leaving Victoria's Secret following a 17-year run.

Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio showcased her sizzling bikini body while vacationing in her native Brazil and in idyllic Ibiza, Spain, this week.

Ambrosio, 37, often spends her days frolicking at the beach when she’s not working. The mom-of-two retired in 2017 as a Victoria’s Secret model after a 17-year run, but still has the sensational bikini body that launched her super-successful fashion career.

Alessandra recently walked the runway at Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris, but has since returned to her favorite place: the beach.

The leggy 5-foot-9 Brazilian bombshell credits an organic diet, yoga workouts, cardio exercise, and calisthenics for her sleek physique, as the Inquisitr has reported.

Amazingly, the brunette beauty didn’t start exercising regularly until after she had her first baby. Until then, she was naturally thin.

‘I Love To Work Out’

After becoming a mom, Ambrosio said she made a conscious effort to get healthy and tone up so she could confidently sashay down the runway at the annual Victoria’s Secret fashion show.

That takes a lot of work, because models are sharing the stage with some of the fittest, sexiest women in the world wearing nothing but a bra and panties.

Like her fellow supermodels, Alessandra trains year-round to maintain a fit bikini body that’s ready to be photographed on short notice.

“I train the whole year,” Ambrosio told W Magazine. “I love to work out.”

Ambrosio’s workout routine usually combines cardio exercise, yoga, Pilates, and doing calisthenics with ankle weights. She said she switches up her workouts so she doesn’t get bored and so she works every major muscle group.

Alessandra’s diet secrets include an organic diet that emphasizes high-quality proteins and fat, along with antioxidant-rich green tea and low-sugar fruits like blueberries.

Ambrosio doesn’t deprive or starve herself, so she enjoys her favorite snacks and junk foods, but she doesn’t binge-eat. She said she eats cupcakes two or three times a week.

“Whenever I start to diet, everything goes downhill,” she told Elle. “So if I want a little bite of dark chocolate on a plane or a cocktail with friends on the weekend, I’ll have it.”

Growing up, the naturally lanky Ambrosio said exercise wasn’t a regular part of her life because no one in her family worked out. Now, exercise is a normal, healthy part of her daily routine.

“I think it’s very important to lead a healthy lifestyle, which includes a balanced diet and exercise,” Alessandra said. “My motivation is more to stay healthy than look good.”