Emily Ratajkowski Says There Aren’t Enough ‘True Stories About Women’ For Her To Act In

Although Emily Ratajkowski is arguably best known for her appearance in the video of Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines,” the 27-year-old model has also done her share of acting, having appeared in films such as Gone Girl, where she played the mistress of Ben Affleck’s character. In a recent interview, Ratajkowski admitted that she’d love to do more acting, but is having difficulty finding projects that truly appeal to her.

In an interview with PopSugar, Ratajkowski started out by discussing her recent role in the Amy Schumer film, I Feel Pretty, and how she quickly agreed to appear in the movie because she liked the message it was conveying. But as far as the prospect of appearing in more films is concerned, Ratajkowski admitted that acting would give her a chance to further explore her creativity, but added that the “biggest struggle” she faces is finding a project that she could get behind, one that preferably isn’t simply a story focused on male characters where women are also a part of the cast.

“Movies are in a weird place in general right now,” Ratajkowski said.

“People don’t go to the movies like they used to. Studios are strange. I feel that there is some female narrative, but a lot of them aren’t actually true stories about women. They’re just man stories with a woman in it.”

While Emily Ratajkowski did not go into detail about the specific roles she would like to play as an actress, she added that she is mainly interested in film projects that are “fun,” with “good groups,” which she can collaborate with. She also shed some light on the causes she is most passionate about, such as women’s rights, equality, and the Black Lives Matter movement, but stressed that she doesn’t necessarily want to be labeled as an “activist” in today’s environment.

“It’s just hard, though, because it’s not like I don’t care about the environment, for example. I just don’t want to be one of those people who throws myself behind whatever concept feels right.”

As noted by the Daily Mail, Emily Ratajkowski last appeared in the film In Darkness alongside Game of Thrones star Natalie Dormer, and had just completed another movie, Welcome Home, where she will be co-starring with Breaking Bad and Need for Speed actor Aaron Paul. The thriller is described on IMDB as a movie about a couple that tries to fix their troubled relationship by vacationing in the Italian countryside, only for them to run into the owner of their rental home and his “sinister plans.”