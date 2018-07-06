‘Jersey Shore’s’ Mike Sorrentino’s Wedding Will Air On Season 2 Of ‘Family Vacation’

The man known as 'The Situation' for his fantastic abs and unbelievable charisma is set to marry fiancee Lauren Pesce in the near future.

Mike Sorrentino, known to most fans of reality television smash hit show Jersey Shore as “The Situation,” is all set to marry his lovely fiancee Lauren Pesce during the second season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, according to People.

The reality star revealed this juicy bit of gossip to audiences salivating at the thought of enjoying the televised nuptials via Twitter, responding to a fan who inquired, “I wonder if Mike @ItsTheSituation and @lauren_pesce wedding will be Televised! I really hope so!”

Sorrentino’s reply was unambiguous and left little doubt on the matter when he tweeted back at the fan on Tuesday, “Yes!! Season 2 of #JSFamilyvacation????????”

For her part, Lauren Pesce posted a beautiful picture of the two together to Instagram yesterday, showing the soon-to-be-married couple in a loving pose.

Other members of the cast, including Deena Cortese, Pauly DelVecchio, and Vinny Guadagnino, were photographed at the end of June making ready their preparations to film the second season in New Jersey.

Season 2 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation is said to be taking place in Las Vegas, as cast member Ronnie Ortiz-Magro flew from Nevada to New Jersey recently to pick up where he had left off in the filming process.

Sorrentino told reporters at People that he and his “queen” are “full steam ahead” with wedding planning. The couple’s highly emotional engagement took place in front of cameras as well, as Mike popped the question during the first season of the hot new reality reboot.

Not all of the news for “The Situation” smells like roses as of late; the reality star is plagued by legal troubles after pleading guilty to charges of tax evasion in a New Jersey Federal Court earlier this year. While the sentencing hearing was originally scheduled for April 25, Sorrentino and his legal counsel were able to have the date rescheduled to September 7 of this year.

Sorrentino is also battling a prescription painkiller addiction, having maintained his sobriety for nearly two-and-a-half years at this point. He has been very open and honest about his struggles with addiction in the past, according to the New York Daily News, and has acted as a representative for raising awareness of the dangers of pharmaceutical drug addiction and the costs it can exact from one’s life; no matter how rich or famous those suffering and fighting these battles may be.

“We’ve been through so much, and for us to finally get engaged, it’s really special,” Sorrentino said. “Because it wasn’t guaranteed. It’s been very stormy for a while. The odds were against me. People bet against me. But against all odds, she’s been there throughout the ups and downs, the good times and the bad times… Lauren is the light at the end of my tunnel. Lauren is my everything, Lauren is my best friend, she is my soulmate, she is my better half. And knowing that I found that, I’m willing to face anything in life.”

Season 2 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation is scheduled to premiere in August on MTV.