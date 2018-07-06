Demi Lovato Shows Off Tan, Freckles In Her Bikini

The singer has been through an emotional few weeks since debuting her song, 'Sober.'

Demi Lovato is getting some much-needed quality R&R time. The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer shared a photo on her Instagram of herself lounging at what appears to be a beach. Lovato, 25, donning a light blue, strapless bikini, looked radiant as she appeared make-up free, putting her freckles on full display. Ironically enough, she captioned the photo, “Frecklesss.”

She later added another make-up free photo to her Instagram Story. This time around, she had her hair pulled back, giving fans a better view of her beautiful face, which she rested against her hand.

The X Factor judge has had what can safely be called an emotional past few weeks. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Lovato opened up about her sobriety relapse in her emotional, hard-hitting single, “Sober.” Within the very beginning of the piano-ballad, she delivers a haunting vision of a woman who’s fallen down and no longer recognizes herself.

“I got no excuses for all of these goodbyes/Call me when it’s over, cause I’m dying inside/Wake me when the shakes are gone/And the cold sweats disappear/Call me when it’s over and myself has reappeared. “

With gut-wrenching lyrics, Lovato confessed to the world that her six years of being sober had come to an end. Her relapse understandingly sent her into a downward-spiral of depression and self-loathing, leaving the “Confident” singer feeling not so confident anymore.

“Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober/And Daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor. To the ones who never left me/We’ve been down this road before/I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore.”

However, Lovato was determined to get herself back on track and writing “Sober” was reportedly her way of coming to terms and accepting what happened as she slowly ascended on her path to recovery.

Frecklesss A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jul 5, 2018 at 6:12pm PDT

A few days after the song was released, Lovato bravely performed the song live and was moved to tears during her performance. Afterwards, the “Give Your Heart A Break” singer took to her Instagram to express how “grateful” she was to all of her fans and loved ones for their continued support.

“To my fans, my family, and my supporters, the ones who never left me, you are my light. I am forever grateful.”

The former Disney channel star has been very open and honest about her overall struggles in the past, including her battles with bulimia and self-harming, her drug addiction to cocaine, her alcohol abuse, and her bipolar diagnosis.

Since then, Lovato has risen to be a force to be reckoned with and a role model for young girls and women in general in her quest to promote body positivity and self-love.

Happy 4th!! ????????????❤️???? A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jul 4, 2018 at 1:27pm PDT

The “Cool for the Summer” singer spoke to People not too long ago about her decision to discontinue her dieting lifestyle.

“It was important to me to share that with my followers because there are so many people in the world who feel pressured by society and the diet culture and I feel like someone has to speak out and say that you don’t have to force yourself to lose weight, or to look a certain way.”

As the famous saying goes, “things can only get better from here,” and Lovato is living proof of that.