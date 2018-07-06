Woman Flew To Miami For Cosmetic Surgery, Died The Next Day

An autopsy revealed the cause of Delma Pineda's death after she traveled from California to Miami for a tummy tuck, breast augmentation, and liposuction.

An autopsy report was released Thursday, June 28 2018, explaining the cause of death for a San Francisco woman who died one day after receiving liposuction, breast augmentation, and a tummy tuck at an office in Miami, Florida. Delma Pineda, 44 years old and a native from El Salvador, was a mother of two — ages 4 and 17 — the youngest of which was with her in Miami when she passed away. Pineda was pronounced dead at 4:30 p.m. on March 6, 2018, reports the Miami Herald. According to the autopsy report, the cause of her death appears to have been a “possible hemorrhagic arachnoid cyst” in her brain. She had flown out from California to the office of Dr. Scott Loessin at CG Cosmetic Clinic to undergo the procedures.

Executive associate dean for clinical affairs at Florida International University’s Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine, Dr. Sergio Gonzalez-Arias, was consulted as a neurologist by reporters and has no affiliation to the Pineda case or the clinic, states the Miami Herald. He claims this is a very rare case. Arachnoid cysts, which are fluid-filled sacs in the brain, are present in only 2 percent of the population. Gonzalez-Arias reviewed Pineda’s autopsy report, allegedly seeing no link the the cosmetic surgery. He remarked that these types of bleeding cysts are especially uncommon and are usually brought on by either trauma or spontaneity. However, the doctor did add that it was entirely possible the anesthesia could have caused pressure to Pineda’s body, thus leading to the bleeding.

“[The cysts] don’t usually have grave consequences and rarely present symptoms.”

CG Cosmetic Clinic performs numerous types of cosmetic procedures and currently has a 4.7 out of five star ratings on Google reviews, although Yelp has them at only a two out of five with a total of 46 reviews. Dr. Loessin has stated that the patient’s death was not related to her surgery in a phone interview with journalists.

“I wish this had not happened, but I don’t know how we would have been able to prevent it. Her death had nothing to do with the surgery. I feel terrible for the patient, for her children and the whole situation. It’s terrible.”

Pineda did not have a pre-surgery examination, according to her friend Cindy Barahona with whom she was residing post surgery. Barahona claims that Pineda left the clinic late — around 9:30 p.m. — and that the pre-surgery examination is supposed to have been required by the clinic. She also has come forward saying that Pineda was sent for the examination on March 5 by CG Cosmetic employees; however, the medical center to which Pineda was sent happened to be closed. Yet despite being unable to receive the necessary pre-surgery exam, upon returning to CG Cosmetic, Pineda was reportedly taken back for her procedure preparations by clinic employees.

The clinic has stated that they cannot comment on medical cases.