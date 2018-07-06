Rep. Jim Jordan Facing Allegations From 4th & 5th Ohio State Wrestlers, Continues To Deny Knowledge Of Abuse

Two additional former Ohio State wrestlers are speaking out about the allegations that Rep. Jim Jordan may have known about the sexual misconduct by Dr. Richard Strauss

Conservative Republican Jim Jordan, a Representative from Ohio, continues to deny having had any knowledge of the sexual misconduct allegations against Dr. Richard Strauss during his time at Ohio State. Several former wrestlers had previously spoken about the allegations and Jordan’s supposed connection to the misconduct, and now two additional men have come forward.

As was previously detailed via the Inquisitr, Rep. Jim Jordan was an assistant wrestling coach from 1986 to 1994 at Ohio State University. The school began an investigation several months ago into allegations of sexual misconduct that have been made against Dr. Richard Strauss, the team doctor at the time. Numerous former students said that they had been molested by Strauss, and several previous Ohio State wrestlers have said that Jordan had been aware of the misconduct at the time.

Jordan has said that he did not know anything about the alleged misconduct at the time he was at Ohio State, insisting he would have done something about it. Recently, Mike DiSabato, Dunyasha Yetts, and another unnamed former wrestler have made complaints indicating that Jordan was aware, or had to have known, about the incidents.

Now, two additional men have gone on the record. WCMH-TV Columbus details that Shawn Dailey says he was assaulted by Strauss half a dozen times during the era when Jordan was the assistant wrestling coach. Dailey, 43, does say that he was too embarrassed to speak to Jordan directly about the situation when it happened during the mid-1990s. However, he contends that Jordan was involved in conversations where the abuse allegations against Strauss were discussed.

“I participated with Jimmy and the other wrestlers in locker-room talk about Strauss. We all did.”

Former UFC world champion becomes fifth Ohio State wrestler to claim Jordan ignored sexual abuse https://t.co/3BBajeG2cH pic.twitter.com/i384wQVKrH — The Hill (@thehill) July 6, 2018

In addition, Dailey has corroborated the allegations made by Yetts and he says that the abuse he endured from Strauss drove him away from wrestling. The former wrestler says that he has considered the representative a friend and has donated to him in the past, but Dailey adds that it’s surprising and hurtful to hear Jordan say he knew nothing about the issues with Strauss.

The Hill details that Mark Coleman, a former UFC heavyweight champion, talked with the Wall Street Journal about the situation as well. Coleman says that he roomed with Jordan when the team traveled and still considers him to be a friend. However, the former UFC champion says he doesn’t feel that it’s plausible that Jordan knew nothing about the allegations.

“There’s no way unless he’s got dementia or something that he’s got no recollection of what was going on at Ohio State. I have nothing but respect for this man, I love this man, but he knew as far as I’m concerned.”

At this point, Rep. Jim Jordan maintains that this all came as a surprise to him and President Donald Trump has said he’s got the congressman’s back. Vox reports that estimates indicate that there could turn out to be at least 1,000 victims from the time Strauss was at Ohio State, and one former student has said it could be more like 1,500 to 2,000. Given those numbers, many are left wondering how many more people will try to step forward to talk about what the Ohio representative may have said or known at the time.